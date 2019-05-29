Reed seeks to reclaim CT Ironman 70.3 crown

MANILA, Philippines – Multi-titled Tim Reed of Australia vows to race in top form as he tries to rebound from a series of sorry finishes and reclaim the crown in the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay presented by Big Boss Cement, which reels off Sunday (June 2) in Subic Bay.

Winner of the inaugurals of this event in 2015, the three-time Ironman 70.3 champion in Cebu is actually coming off a string of setbacks in the last top-level endurance races in the country, including a fourth place effort in Davao Ironman 70.3 last March.

But the 2016 Ironman 70.3 world titlist sees a big turnaround come Sunday, ready to take on the best in the premier men’s pro division, including first Philippines full Ironman champion Nick Baldwin of Seychelles no less.

“I’m really excited to return to Subic Bay. With the race previously held in March, I’m often rebuilding fitness after a short off-season and I’m really excited about racing Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay further into my season when my race fitness should be at a really high level,” said Reed.

Aside from his world-class rivals, the Aussie ace also braces for a tough outing on a new course lined up for the 1.9km swim-90km bike-21km run event and weather condition at this time of the season.

“Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay is a truly challenging event even by Ironman 70.3 standards. An undulating course combined with the heat makes it a true test. I think the more times you have raced in Subic Bay the more lessons you have learnt and I hope I can put all that knowledge into helping me have a great race,” added Reed.

But he will be facing a crack set of rivals in the Sunrise Events, Inc.-organized event, headed by Baldwin, many-time triathlon winner Sam Betten, along with fellow Australians Tim Van Berkel and Conor McKay and Colombia’s Rodrigo Acevedo and Oli Stenning of Great Britain.

The women's pro cast also features top notch campaigners, headed by Swiss Caroline Steffen and Aussie Dimity Lee Duke, New Zealand's Laura Wood, Manami Iijima of Guam and Lisa Tyack, also from Australia, ensuring an equally thrilling race