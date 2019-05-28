Co, Mighty 5 Forum guests

MANILA, Philippines — Cage great Fortunato ‘Atoy’ Co and the Mighty Sports team bound for the coming Jones Cup are appearing at the Amelie Hotel-Manila in an all-basketball session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum today.

Mighty Sports assistant team manager Jessie Angchonghoo will be coming over in the 10 a.m. forum with some members of the squad competing in the annual cage tournament in Taipei this July.

Joining the team in the session presented by SMC, Braska Restaurant, Amelie Hotel, and PAGCOR is Co, the former PBA MVP and Crispa stalwart, to talk about the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-Off.