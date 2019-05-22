Scratchers, Saints make D-League playoffs

MANILA, Philippines — Go for Gold-CSB clinched a seat to the 2019 PBA D-League playoffs in dismantling McDavid, 119-101, yesterday at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao.

Clement Leutcheu and Edward Dixon teamed up in the Scratchers’ early spurt as they took a quick 37-21 advantage.

The lead swelled to as many as 31 as McDavid had no answers to Go for Gold-CSB’s onslaught.

“We’re happy we made it to the quarterfinals,” said coach Charles Tiu. “That’s one of our goals this conference because it’s a very stacked conference.”

Leutcheu topped the balanced attack with 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals while Dixon scored 10 of his 16 points in the opening frame. Roosevelt Adams chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Later in the day, St. Clare College Virtual Reality also advanced on a 119-89 rout of AMA Online Education, 119-89.

Joshua Fontanilla fired 11 of his 16 points in the first half while Darwin Lunor added 13 markers plus six boards and three assists for the Saints.