Jollibee offers Chicken Fillet meals for just P99!

MANILA, Philippines — Finding a delicious meal for less than P100 just got easier. Jollibee, the Philippines' number one fast food chain, is offering three Chicken Fillet meal combinations for only P99 from September 9 to 24, giving customers more ways to enjoy more variety while staying within budget.

For two weeks, customers can choose from three combinations featuring Jollibee’s 1-pc Pepper Cream Chicken Fillet, each available at the same P99 price.

“At Jollibee, we know that Filipinos enjoy having delicious choices to pair with their favorite meals. With our Chicken Fillet Deals, customers can choose from three delicious combinations featuring favorites like our sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti, crispy Fries, or a cool and refreshing Coke Float,” said Dorothy Ching, vice president for marketing of Jollibee Philippines.

“We want to give back to our loyal patrons by making these meal combinations more accessible and affordable. With savings of up to P55, our P99 Chicken Fillet Deals give Filipinos more variety and great value for their hard-earned money,” she added.

Customers can choose the 1-pc Pepper Cream Chicken Fillet with Fries and Drink for P99, down from P130, for a savings of P31. Those craving a classic Jollibee pairing can get the 1-pc Pepper Cream Chicken Fillet with Jolly Spaghetti for P99, down from P145, saving P46. Meanwhile, the 1-pc Pepper Cream Chicken Fillet with Coke Float is available for P99, down from P154, giving customers the biggest savings of P55.

The limited-time offer gives diners more ways to enjoy a delicious Jollibee meal for just P99. With three combinations to choose from, customers can enjoy their Chicken Fillet with favorite sides and drinks, whether they are grabbing a quick lunch, taking a break between classes, or simply looking for an affordable meal option.

The P99 Chicken Fillet Deals are available for dine-in, take-out, and drive-thru at participating Jollibee stores nationwide from September 9 to September 24, while supplies last.

With three combinations to choose from, customers can enjoy a variety of Chicken Fillet pairings, all at a price that makes sulit dining even easier.

Craving more Jollibee treats and exclusives? Head to www.jollibee.com.ph for the latest updates, order your favorites at https://order.jollibee.com, and follow us on social media for more JOYful surprises.

Editor’s Note: This press release for Jollibee is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.