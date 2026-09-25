Reckless and Careless

A fool is reckless and careless. — Proverbs 14:16 esv

Lindisfarne, also known as Holy Island, is a tidal island in England connected to the mainland by a narrow road. Twice a day, the sea covers the causeway. Signs alert visitors to the dangers of crossing during high tide. Yet, tourists regularly disregard the warnings and often end up sitting atop submerged cars or swimming to raised safety huts where they can be rescued. The tide is predictable, as sure as the rising sun. And warnings are everywhere; you can’t possibly miss them. Yet, as one writer described, Lindisfarne is “where the reckless try to outrace the tide.”

Proverbs tells us that it’s foolish to be “reckless and careless” (14:16 esv). A reckless person has little regard for wisdom or wise counsel and doesn’t practice attentiveness or diligent care for others (vv. 7-8). Wisdom, however, slows us down to listen and ponder so that we’re not carried away by rash emotions or half-baked ideas (v. 16). Wisdom teaches us to ask good questions and consider the implications of our actions. While reckless people charge forward with little regard for relationships or consequences—or often truth—“prudent [people] give thought to their steps” (v. 15).

While we’ll sometimes need to act decisively or swiftly, we can resist recklessness. As we receive and practice God’s wisdom, He’ll give us the guidance we need when we need it. — Winn Collier

Where have you seen reckless living? How can you avoid living recklessly?

Dear God, we live in a reckless world. Please help me to be wise and live well.