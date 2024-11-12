The Eat Well, Live Well 2024 Youth Summit goes to Cebu City

(From Left) Redscope CEO Sarah Coe, CBN reporter Morexette Erram, Department of Agriculture's Cheryl de la Victoria, Redscope TWG chairperson Dr. Paulyn Jean Ubial, APC president Koichi Ozaki, Department of Environment and Natural Resources' Ma. Victoria Abrera, Department of Education's Atty. Salustiano Jimenez, APC director of sales, marketing and public relations Mika Makino, chief sustainability officer Ernie Carlos and GM for corporate planning and public relations Madelin Dofiles

CEBU, Philippines — It was a day of empowerment, learning and commitment to health and sustainability for Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC) when they successfully held its Eat Well, Live Well: 2024 Youth Summit at the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel in Cebu City. Building on the success of last year’s event, this year’s summit gathered over 150 enthusiastic young Filipinos, educators and advocates in a day focused on wellness, nutrition and sustainable living.

The 2024 Youth Summit is part of APC’s ongoing commitment to empowering the next generation with the knowledge and tools to make a positive impact on their communities and the environment. The event was filled with interactive sessions, engaging talks, and collaborative activities aimed at fostering a culture of health and sustainability among Gen Z participants.

Empowering Cebu’s youth for a healthier future

APC Group president Koichi Ozaki delivered a remarkable message to the youth and shared Ajinomoto’s vision for a healthier, more sustainable Philippines. “The mission of APC is to contribute to food and wellness to better lives of the future and we take it upon us to inspire the younger generations to become champions of a healthy and sustainable future,” he said. “Ajinomoto is here to make your eating experience happy, healthy and satisfying.”

Throughout the day, participants engaged in panel discussions with experts from the Department of Agriculture (DA), represented by Cheryl de la Victoria, chief of Regional Agricultural and Fisheries Information Section, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), represented by Maria Victoria Abrera, regional director for Central Visayas, exploring key topics such as sustainable nutrition, waste reduction and wellness practices.

Through these dialogues, APC aimed to deepen the youth’s understanding of how small daily actions can lead to significant positive changes for both health and the environment.

Interactive activities and youth-led solutions

The summit featured hands-on activities, allowing attendees to actively participate in brainstorming solutions for real-world sustainability challenges. In one of the day’s highlights, a Youth-Led Output Activity encouraged participants to develop actionable ideas for living healthier and more eco-conscious lives. Groups collaborated to present innovative approaches, from reducing food waste to promoting planet-based diets, which encourage the increase in consumption of vegetables as reflected in Ajinomoto’s “Eat Well, Live Well” philosophy.

The breakout room sessions also gave opportunities for all student attendees to gain first-hand learning experience about the science behind MSG plus witness how vegetables can be turned into a delicious dish using almost all its parts with nearly zero-waste. The best part, they all got to taste it.

A ceremonial pledge concluded the event, with all participants vowing to implement the lessons learned and advocate for healthier, more sustainable lifestyles within their communities.

A continued commitment to health and sustainability

Ajinomoto’s Eat Well, Live Well: 2024 Youth Summit aligns with the company’s global vision of extending healthy life expectancy and reducing environmental impact by 50% by 2030. Through impactful events like this, APC Group continues to inspire young Filipinos to become proactive leaders in health and environmental stewardship.

To show force on Ajinomoto’s advocacy for a better and healthier future for all Filipino children, APC Group is also bringing the Aji-Ginisa I Love Veggie-licious School Caravan in Cebu, at the Lahug Elementary School, to continue encouraging and educating the younger generations about the importance of nutritious eating.

