Feast for the senses: Kenny Rogers Roasters unveils giant 3D billboard along EDSA

If you’ve ever passed by the vicinity of EDSA-Mandaluyong, you’ve most likely come across Kenny Rogers Roasters’ 3D interactive billboard. The first-ever larger-than-life, hyper-realistic billboard was unveiled on January 5 along EDSA cor. Apo Street in Mandaluyong City.

MANILA, Philippines — Billboards have become a source of entertainment for commuters in Metro Manila. They are now a part of the city landscape, giving us something to feast our eyes on as we make our way toward our respective destinations. Recently, one towering, realistic 3D billboard stood out above all others.

Kenny Rogers Roasters’ 3D billboard immediately captures your attention because of its size and the displays look unbelievably real. The foods that are shown on the billboard look quite appetizing—and so much like the real thing. You can almost smell the delicious food from the towering flash of light, making you want to grab them right out of the billboard.

Check out these hyper-realistic effects for yourself by watching the following video:

Seeing the larger-than-life Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Roasted Chicken on rotisserie oven flashing on the billboard can make your mind plays tricks on you as you can almost smell the smoke from that pit. The whiff of spices and herbs as Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Roasted Chicken is being slowly cooked in the rotisserie is enough to make anyone’s stomach grumble!

You can also see on that 3D interactive billboard Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Ribs on Brick Oven, showing the baby back pork ribs marinated and slowly cooked with luscious barbecue sauce and flavorful seasonings that give it that unmistakable smoky flavor. Yum!

Of course, no Kenny Rogers Roasters feast would be complete without their signature side dishes. There’s the best-selling signature corn muffins, as well as eight of its all-time favorite side dishes such as mac and cheese, steamed vegetables, fresh fruits, coleslaw, sour and cream potato chives, chicken macaroni and their latest addition—spinach mashed potato.

All of these look so realistic on that billboard that you want to rush to the nearest Kenny Rogers Roasters and savor their signature dishes along with their delicious sides and new offerings.

Good thing, Kenny Rogers Roasters is readily available and easily within reach, whether you choose to dine-in or have them for takeout. You can also have them conveniently delivered through www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph, via the hotline at 8-555-9000, or via Grab Food, Food Panda and Pickaroo.

Traffic may cause trips to become longer than usual these days, but seeing that Kenny Rogers Roasters’ 3D interactive billboard is enough to awaken your senses once more and give you something to look forward to at the end of your commute—a delicious meal from Kenny Rogers Roasters.

