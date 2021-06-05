realme takes no.1 smartphone brand spot for Q1 2021 in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Three-year-old tech brand realme cements its foothold in the Philippine smartphone market as it once again takes the no. 1 spot in the top smartphone vendors for Q1 2021. The young company first reached the top spot in Q3 of 2020, two years after its entry in the market in late 2018.

Analyst firm Canalys reports a 23% unit share for the brand, driven by a 95% annual growth. In a separate report by the International Data Corporation (IDC), realme also bags the no. 1 spot, accounting for 21.3% of total market share. This remarkable growth is attributed to the opening of new realme stores in the first quarter of 2021, which further expands the brand’s reach in high-growth potential areas outside of Manila.

Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, realme showed the highest year-on-year growth during the first quarter of the year at +142%, according to Counterpoint Research. Its e-commerce arm proves to be strong, too, with a high proportion in online sales at 34%.

Winning customer-centric philosophy

Focused on catering to the needs of its customers, realme offers top-notch customer service from point of purchase down to utilizing the product to its full capabilities.

The three-year-old brand continues to expand its presence online and offline to ensure availability and accessibility of products and services wherever the customers are. To date, realme has 550 concept stores, kiosks and partner dealers nationwide. It is also available on online shopping platforms like Lazada and Shopee, offering convenience and safety to customers amid the pandemic.

To provide customers with after-sales services and other end-user needs, realme has 16 service centers located in different parts of the country.

The yellow marque also launched a realme Community app to strengthen its relationship with customers. Through the official community forum, users can ask questions and get tips and advice on their realme gadgets. Fans also share their ideas and insights as well as catch up with all the latest news and events through the app, which is available for download on Google Play.

Championing the youth

Photo Release The unique design of the realme 8 Series embodies the millennial’s and Gen Z’s trendy and fierce personalities, not being afraid to express their emotions and daring to stand out.

realme continues to be a brand for and by the youth, pushing for features and upgrades geared towards championing the interests and passions of its young customers. Among these are features for content creation, gaming and more.

The brand’s latest offering, the realme 8, which was launched alongside the realme 8 Pro, serves as a perfect example of youth-driven innovation. Its MediaTek Helio G8 processer delivers the best in mobile gaming while its 30W Dart Charge and 5,000mAh battery keep users playing all day. On the other hand, the realme 8 Pro packs a powerful 108MP quad rear camera setup, making it a top choice for aspiring photographers, filmmakers, and content creators.

Aesthetics-wise, these phones exude the youth’s bold and expressive style. The unique design of the realme 8 Series embodies the millennial’s and Gen Z’s trendy and fierce personalities, not being afraid to express their emotions and daring to stand out.

realme is set to continue its streak in leading the smartphone and TechLife categories with better innovations to come within the year, which is made possible by its customer-centric approach.