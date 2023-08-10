A journey of hope

Every child deserves the right to receive a quality education. World Vision launched their annual “Back-to-School” campaign to take the first step to achieve this goal.

With the theme “#OTW: A Journey for Hope,” this year’s Back-to-School campaign aims to help children get back on track with renewed hope by providing new sets of learning kits to approximately 24,000 children in the Philippines. One kit contains a new schoolbag with sets of paper and notebooks, writing and coloring materials, scissors, and an eraser. Other kits may include raincoats and umbrellas depending on which area they live in.

Having new learning materials will ease the financial burden for the parents and hopefully give students the motivation they need as they return to school.

For only P1,000, two children in need will receive new sets of learning materials through World Vision’s Back-to-School Campaign. For those who wish to go the extra mile and do more for a child, one can sign up to be a child sponsor for only P750/month.

Present during the campaign launch was World Vision executive director Rommel Fuerte, who was joined by their resource development director Jun Godernes, program manager for education Geomel Jetonzo and World Vision ambassador and actor Enzo Pineda.

Be an instrument to the joyful return of even just one child by donating school kits to World Vision today.

Kenny Rogers Roasters’ all-new Shawarma selections

A Burst of flavor

Shawarma is that one dish that manages to satisfy many of us with its savory yet nutritious mix of meat, vegetables, flavorful herbs, and spices. This favorite is now made healthier and delicious as Kenny Rogers Roasters introduces new flavors in roasted chicken, rice bowl, and burger.

The Shawarma Roasted Chicken consists of Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Signature Roasted Chicken marinated in a mix of spices for a warm and earthy Middle Eastern-flavored roast and is served with the signature Kenny Rogers Roasters yogurt sauce.

Shawarma Roast Solo

It can be enjoyed individually with the Shawarma Roast Solo plate, which comes with a quarter roast chicken, a choice of two side dishes, Shawarma rice, yogurt sauce and muffin. Customers can also opt to share it as a group with the Shawarma Roast Group Meal that comes with a whole roast, four side dishes, four cups of Shawarma rice, four muffins, and 1.5 liters of soda.

One can also try a Shawarma Rice Bowl made with Beef Shawarma and Mediterranean Salad served over Shawarma Rice, or as a Shawarma Burger made of 1/3 pound beef burger patty seasoned with special spices served with cheddar cheese, yogurt sauce and fresh vegetables in wheat buns.

