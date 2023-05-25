Alegria presents its new (and delectable) menu

Alegria Manila offers a unique culinary experience featuring bold flavors, textures, and ingredients on the menu that takes guests on a progressive journey through Filipino and Latin American cuisine. The kitchen strikes a balance between tradition and innovation, featuring both classic kitchen tools, like the Mexican molcajete and Argentinian parrilla, as well as modern gastronomic techniques.

The elegant and dimly lit interior is adorned with shades of purple, blue, and black, and paintings by contemporary Filipino artists. All tables provide a clear view of the open kitchen where the chefs craft their creations. The illuminated bar serves Filipino-inspired twists on classic cocktails, most especially an amazing “sinigang” cocktail! Alegria Manila is not just any culinary experience in Manila, but a cultural intersection.

Executive chef of Alegria Manila Charles Montañez says, “Since we opened, the response has been overwhelming. The restaurant has been busy and almost fully booked every night. After almost six months in, my team and I feel the need to give our guests something new and something uniquely Alegria.”

He adds, “For the next menu, we are delving deeper into our approach. We will be mixing and matching different components and cooking techniques while utilizing local produce and Latin American ingredients. We are creating dishes that are completely our own.”

Unlike the original menu, which focused on small bites and tapas, Charles’ new tasting menu will be highlighting their main courses, some of which are interactive and ultimately more fun. The menu was changed just last month and is currently serving its popular cross-cultural tasting menu, elevating the Filipino and Latin American dishes to a new high.

I spoke to Charles and asked him if I could write what specific Filipino dishes he had in mind when creating each dish. He said he wanted to surprise diners and make them guess. It was easy enough to guess but he is right, it would be fun to figure it out as you eat each dish, as I did.

His new menu starts with four appetizers: Eggplant, Oscietra Caviar, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Yolk Drops; Chicken Sphere, Chicken Chawanmushi, Chicken Flax Tostada (my favorite among the starters); Cassava and Crab “Satti” Anticucho; and Tanigue, Blood Cup, Ikura, Aji Amarillo. Though this new menu highlights the main courses, these appetizers were quite memorable! To enumerate the entire menu would be too lengthy. Those starters should give the reader an idea of what type of transcultural menu to expect.

With the next set of dishes, the one that absolutely made me drool was the Hokkaido Scallop, Heart of Palm, Salmuera, Chicha De Jora and Prawn Head Broth served with their House Corn and Kombu Caviar. I could have had three servings of this. His A4 Wagyu Carpaccio, Adlai, Smoked Tripe, Enoki, Shallot, Bone Marrow was another one I enjoyed. The mains of Iberico Pork, Salsa Vera Cruz, Horchata Foam, Kale Chicharron, Quinoa, Red Pepper and Corn Sabayon and the make-it-yourself tacos were excellent as well!

Desserts of Tsokolate, Caramel, Vanilla and Pineapple and Strawberry, Basil and Tea were imaginative, refreshing, and delicious!

I really enjoyed the previous menu of Charles, but I think this one is even better and will relate more to the Filipino palate. This new menu is absolutely delectable. Do check it out. I’ll probably go back for it soon!

* * *

Alegria Manila offers its diners a choice of either a full-course menu comprising 14 dishes for P4,950++, or a seven-course menu for P3,600++. Each tasting menu comes with an optional cocktail and wine pairing at an additional cost. An a la carte menu is also available.

Alegria Manila is located on the ground floor of Uptown Parade, 9th Avenue corner 38th Street. Taguig City, Metro Manila. They are open daily except on Mondays, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Call 0936-908-9530 for reservations.

