An Argentinian sunday afternoon

THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee - The Philippine Star
January 19, 2023 | 12:00am
An Argentinian sunday afternoon
Javi Martinez, Patricia Puentevella-Molina, Anna Yulo, Tim Yap

People say the best way to get over a hangover is to drink more alcohol. I believed this so after a Saturday night binge; I went to a Sunday wine party hosted by Tim Yap and Javi Martinez for Terraza, an Argentinian wine from Moet Hennessy. The venue was Cabrones Latino Street Food, a restaurant and bar that I had seen before but visited for the first time.

Cabrones owners and chefs Ricki Sendra and Agustin Agote are two amiable Argentines who warmly welcomed us to their cozy venue. They served us Latin American fare, including the famous choripan, a chorizo sandwich popular in South America! Agustin grilled some pork ribs and beef, which we all enjoyed with fries and bread.  He also prepared an off-menu amazing pumpkin fondue where he mixed cheese and cream with the mashed pumpkin, which was put on the grill as well. We had more sliced chorizo to dip into this fondue. These were washed down with Terrazas de los Andes Malbec, which was a perfect red wine for this barbecue.

I can’t wait to go back to Cabrones to try their other traditional foods such as pollo barbacoa and pupusas, which are similar to tortillas (made of corn or rice) but thicker and filled with various ingredients.

It was a perfect Sunday afternoon, which continued to dinner and beyond!

Cabrones owners and chefs Ricki Sendra and Agustin Agote

* * *

Cabrones Latino Street Food is located at The Social, 5770 Ebro Street, Poblacion, Makati City, and is open from Tuesday to Sunday at 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

