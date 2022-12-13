Christmas 2022: A Season of Hope

To me, hope can never be false. Hope makes you believe in the impossible, and the adrenaline and can-do spirit it infuses may turn the object of your hopes and dreams into a self-fulfilling prophecy. Hope makes tomorrow a yellow brick road.

We may not have gotten all we had hoped for this year. Some of us are grieving over losses. Some of us are coping with disappointments. And yet, some of us our living our best life ever.

What really gives me hope for the future is man’s ability to fight back — and the monumental strides mankind had taken to tame a deadly virus that had the consequences of a world war (6.6 million reported deaths according to the World Health Organization or WHO).

According to a recent report, the WHO estimates that 90 percent of the world’s population now has some resistance to COVID-19 due to vaccination or a previous infection — though vigilance is still advised.

Thus, we have revenge travel, revenge traffic, revenge shopping, even revenge loving — with more people able to date unmasked.

Infectious diesease specialist Dr. Regina Berba shares this hope, with cautiousness as its twin.

“With the season of joy now so palpable, gestures and actions, which portray cautious catching-up surely give me hope! So many of us are trying to catch up with family, friends, colleagues, stuff we so love to do but couldn’t do before, plus shopping, travelling! We arm ourselves with whatever it takes so even as we return to not-so-usual business — we remain safe and strong!

“In the hospital, hints of return to usual vibrant life affirm that the tomorrow we are hoping for is just around the corner!” she observes. “When nurses share light moments during a huddle, when patients proudly say they have received their boosters, when students yearn for more face-to-face learning, when visitors use alcohol, when staff continue to wear their masks, and when sick members of the workforce voluntarily stay at home.”

“We now think not only of ourselves but our collective good. Indeed all these good give us hope for a cheeriest Christmas and a brighter New Year ahead!”

Emmanuel “Manny” Rubio, president and CEO of AboitizPower, sees hope in power — yes, power. The feeling is electric!

“In recent months, we have seen power demand surpassing pre-pandemic levels. This shows that despite the headwinds caused by COVID-19, the Philippine economy is not just recovering, but growing.”

To him, “this development and other signs of activity in our cities reflect the Filipino people’s resilience and give me hope for this joyous season and beyond.”

“As the country overcomes the impact of the global crisis, we will match it with AboitizPower’s own determination to support the nation’s progress.”

The reality of togetherness is what gives Anton Huang, SSI group president, hope this season.

“What gives me hope this Christmas is that this year I can be physically present with family, friends and colleagues. That we can all be together this year gives me hope for better times ahead.”

For Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez, hope springs from seeing and experiencing the “innate goodness of every human being.”

“How the best in us always comes through, especially during the worst of times. We are all just coming out of the pandemic, which was a very strange and difficult time for everyone across the board, and I look forward to this opportunity Christmas being but the start of gentler times ahead for all of us.”

For Maryknoll priest Fr. Joy Tajonera, who ministers to overseas Filipino workers in Taipei, hope was born in a manger in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago.

“The Word became flesh and made His dwelling among us. John 1:14. Every Christmas Day we read this Gospel passage and the story of the Incarnation and Salvation. This gives me hope that no darkness, no evil, no failures, no difficulties will have the last word. Christmas is the story of the Redeemer that dwelt among us, to love us, to save us, to embrace us. That in our failings, we can be forgiven and start again. That is hope. There is joy in life when the hope is with us. God is Emmanuel.”

For Geoff Andres, property president of City of Dreams, Manila, “ (it) has been really a year where it just feels good to be getting back to normal. It is great to see unmasked faces again. It’s great to see the Filipino smile again.”

“People keep asking me, ‘Geoff, where are you going for Christmas?’ I’m like, ‘I’m gonna be here.’ There is no place I’d rather be than in the Philippines for Christmas. It is magic here. In my house we put up our Christmas tree in September,” shares Geoff who is happily married to a Filipina. “This is a spirit we have here. And it is so nice to walk around and see the Christmas spirit and the decorations and enjoy the traffic. There’s a lot of Christmas parties this time of year. But it’s what makes, I think, the Philippines special among many different things. That’s what makes me hopeful.”

For my mother Sonia Reyes Mayor, who is now a youthful 83 years old, hope comes with every new sunrise.

“The good health my family and I have been blessed with gives me much joy and hope this Christmas. I never lost hope even when my late husband Frank was battling cancer 12 years ago at Christmastime. My daughters and their families and I are blessed with good health — I myself have never had COVID-19, thank God — thus, I already feel like I have hit the jackpot,” she shares, the glow in her eyes matching that from the Christmas tree.

