^

Newsmakers

The luxury of space and wellness

THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee - The Philippine Star
September 8, 2022 | 12:00am
The luxury of space and wellness
Artist’s perspective of Two Botanika, the newest addition to Filigree’s world-class project.

For real estate developer Filigree, the concept of space, sustainability, and wellness have long been part of its design blueprint mirrored in its portfolio of residential developments of high-rise and mid-rise condominiums to horizontal villages.

Continuing to set Filigree apart from other developers is the sequel to its flagship project, Two Botanika, which is centrally located and has convenient access to nature. As a four-star Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE) development, every feature of Two Botanika is designed to incorporate a genuine green and sustainable lifestyle. It features more unit space with high ceilings and spacious balconies. Bringing the outdoors closer to the residents, all units at Two Botanika will have deeper lanais, allowing continuous transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. To complement the existing amenities of the first tower, Two Botanika will also be home to a fitness gym and a Sky Lounge, which provides spectacular views of Filinvest City.

Model unit: Two Botanika offers more unit spaces, from one-bedroom to four-bedroom bi-level units with grand ceilings and deeper lanais.

Responsible for Botanika’s overall design is Andy Locsin of Leandro V. Locsin Partners, together with Bill Higgins of Architecture International. Tina Periquet, the principal architect of Periquet Galicia Inc., is in charge of space planning and interior designing for Two Botanika model units and the Filigree Showsuites, while Isabelle Miaja added a selection of art and furniture pieces for Botanika Nature Residences’ common areas.

Two Botanika is nestled in the most exclusive area of Filinvest City, Alabang’s garden central business district that is named the first and only township in the country, with multiple green certifications: LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold in Neighborhood Development, certification from the US Green Building Council, and BERDE from the Philippine Green Building Council. Residents can have convenient access to all of life’s essentials, from world-class medical facilities and multinational businesses to shopping and commercial centers, and prestigious educational institutions in this garden city.

Two Botanika is a design masterpiece brought to life by industry experts Andy Locsin, Tina Periquet, and Isabelle Miaja.

* * *

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.

RESIDENTIAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
The luxury of space and wellness
1 hour ago

The luxury of space and wellness

By Pepper Teehankee | 1 hour ago
For real estate developer Filigree, the concept of space, sustainability, and wellness have long been part of its design blueprint...
Newsmakers
fbtw
Always courageous
2 days ago

Always courageous

By Atty. Mike Toledo | 2 days ago
“This ship and her future crew will be a critical piece in strengthening our maritime superiority,“ Secretary...
Newsmakers
fbtw
Our &lsquo;Babe&rsquo; in Washington
2 days ago

Our ‘Babe’ in Washington

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 2 days ago
Our “Babe” in Washington DC, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez, got his nickname because his late mother, Dr. Covadonga...
Newsmakers
fbtw
What is paradise?
6 days ago

What is paradise?

By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. | 6 days ago
It’s a haven for the weary soul, as the soul listens to the gentle waves lapping the shore. And the shore is only seven...
Newsmakers
fbtw
Bali is back in business
7 days ago

Bali is back in business

By Pepper Teehankee | 7 days ago
We had a full day of activities when we arrived a little after 8 a.m. in Bali, Indonesia. It was a very comfortable flight...
Newsmakers
fbtw
Up the BLOQ
9 days ago

Up the BLOQ

By Mons Romulo | 9 days ago
When Fiona and Richard Rey King were looking for a house where they could comfortably raise their children, it was more challenging...
Newsmakers
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with