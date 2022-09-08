The luxury of space and wellness

For real estate developer Filigree, the concept of space, sustainability, and wellness have long been part of its design blueprint mirrored in its portfolio of residential developments of high-rise and mid-rise condominiums to horizontal villages.

Continuing to set Filigree apart from other developers is the sequel to its flagship project, Two Botanika, which is centrally located and has convenient access to nature. As a four-star Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE) development, every feature of Two Botanika is designed to incorporate a genuine green and sustainable lifestyle. It features more unit space with high ceilings and spacious balconies. Bringing the outdoors closer to the residents, all units at Two Botanika will have deeper lanais, allowing continuous transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. To complement the existing amenities of the first tower, Two Botanika will also be home to a fitness gym and a Sky Lounge, which provides spectacular views of Filinvest City.

Model unit: Two Botanika offers more unit spaces, from one-bedroom to four-bedroom bi-level units with grand ceilings and deeper lanais.

Responsible for Botanika’s overall design is Andy Locsin of Leandro V. Locsin Partners, together with Bill Higgins of Architecture International. Tina Periquet, the principal architect of Periquet Galicia Inc., is in charge of space planning and interior designing for Two Botanika model units and the Filigree Showsuites, while Isabelle Miaja added a selection of art and furniture pieces for Botanika Nature Residences’ common areas.

Two Botanika is nestled in the most exclusive area of Filinvest City, Alabang’s garden central business district that is named the first and only township in the country, with multiple green certifications: LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold in Neighborhood Development, certification from the US Green Building Council, and BERDE from the Philippine Green Building Council. Residents can have convenient access to all of life’s essentials, from world-class medical facilities and multinational businesses to shopping and commercial centers, and prestigious educational institutions in this garden city.

Two Botanika is a design masterpiece brought to life by industry experts Andy Locsin, Tina Periquet, and Isabelle Miaja.

* * *

