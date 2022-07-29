‘Men Who Matter’ 2022:The light & life of the party!

(From left) PeopleAsia’s ‘Men Who Matter’ awardees journalist Ed Lingao, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, Architect Royal Pineda of Budji+Royal, Galerie Joaquin owner Jack Teotico, cardiologist and transcatheter aortic valve replacement pioneer Dr. Enrique Posas, actor Donny Pangilinan, Philippine Airlines president and COO Capt. Stanley Ng, LT Group vice chairman Lucio Tan III, event stylist Dave Sandoval, Fredley Group of Companies founder and CEO Avin Ong, Cocolife president and CEO Atty. Martin Loon, and chemist and Ateneo professor Dr. Fabian Dayrit, with publisher (on leave) Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez (center). (Onscreen) UP Maroons’ Carl Tamayo, Ascott Limited country general manager Philip Barnes and Chef Chele Gonzalez.

The light at the end of the tunnel dazzled in the form of disco balls, dashing gentlemen, and of course, stylish women ­— as PeopleAsia threw an unforgettable shindig for its “Men Who Matter” 2022 Awards Night at the New World Makati Hotel. The event celebrated not just the masculine gender — but the attributes that make men matter as people.

“This year, we have a very diverse roster of honorees — lawyers, a pilot, a chef, a chemist, a self-made entrepreneur, a basketball player, a journalist, a cardiologist, top business executives, to name a few — and all of them are very talented and accomplished individuals who are blazing a trail in their respective fields,” said PeopleAsia publisher (on leave) and Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez, who delivered his welcome remarks onstage.

Leading this year’s roster is LT Group vice chairman and chief operating officer Lucio Tan III. “From my grandfather Dr. Lucio Tan, I have learned the value of perseverance and diligence. From my grandmother Carmen, I learned the values of family and loyalty. From my dad, the late Bong Tan, I learned the values of health as well as my love of sports. From my mother Julie, I learned the values of compassion. And from my brother Kyle, I learned that you can never skip a day at the gym, regardless of how bad the day was,” said the 29-year-old tycoon.

Philippine Airlines president and COO Capt. Stanley Ng, the first pilot to hold such a position in PAL’s 81-year history, received the award by saying: “I will start by thanking our Almighty God for his continued guidance and wisdom and blessings to all of us, that even during the pandemic, we were able to actually get through that.”

The crowd — both in-person and online — also cheered loudly for heartthrob actor Donny Pangilinan. “I know this is a ‘Men Who Matter’ award, but can we have a round of applause for all the women in our lives? Because I feel like we wouldn’t be here if not for the wonderful women in our lives,” he said. “One of them being my mother who is not here. Mom, I love you. Thank you for being the strongest woman I know.”

Also drawing resounding applause was human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, chairman of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG). “There are so many others who have been fighting, who have fought and continue to fight for justice in our country without expecting, much less receiving, any award or any recognition,” he said.

PeopleAsia also honored Galerie Joaquin owner Jack Teotico, who established one of the most respected art galleries in the country; broadcast journalist Ed Lingao, who continues to fight fake news both online and onscreen; and “Man of Nature,” architect Royal Pineda, co-founder, CEO and principal architect of the acclaimed design firm Budji + Royal.

Dr. Fabian Dayrit, a longtime Ateneo professor and lifelong researcher who swears by the efficacy and healing benefits of lagundi and virgin coconut oil, or VCO; and Dr. Enrique Posas, who pioneered minimally invasive interventions, such as TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) in 2012, mitral valve repair using the mitra-clip in 2013 and endograft repairs of complex aortic anatomy, were also recognized.

Also receiving their awards were self-made entrepreneur Avin Ong, founder and CEO of the Fredley Group of Companies, which has over nine brands and 2,000 employees; Cocolife president and CEO Atty. Martin Loon, under whose leadership Cocolife marked the two highest net income records in its 42-year history; and event stylist extraordinaire Dave Sandoval, who tearfully dedicated his award to his mother Alicia, who inspired him to do flower arrangements as a young child.

UAAP Season 84 “Rookie of the Year” Carl Tamayo, who contributed greatly to the UP Maroons’ historic championship feat (its first in 36 years); Ascott Limited’s country general manager Philip Barnes, who heads one of the biggest hospitality chains in the country; and Spanish chef Chele Gonzalez, who established some of the most successful restaurants here in the Philippines, also received their awards virtually.

Joining Ambassador Romualdez in presenting the awards were yours truly, Joanne, as well as New World Makati Hotel’s general manager Nantha Kumar. Emcee Issa Litton also took the stage as the night’s emcee, together with fast-rising band The Plug, whose spectacular performances turned the ceremony into a true-blue party!

PeopleAsia’s “Men Who Matter” 2022 Awards Night is supported by New World Makati Hotel, Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corp., Maserati Philippines, Philippine Airlines, Converge ICT Solutions, Philippine National Bank, JC Premiere Business International, Vie by VCDC, The Aivee Group, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) and The Philippine STAR. *