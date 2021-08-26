Protection for the Binibining Pilipinas beauties

Maxicare, the country’s leading premier health maintenance organization, is doing its best by helping to ensure that more Filipinos are protected against the virus.

They just rolled out the MaxiProtect COVID-19 Vaccination Program at the Blue Leaf Pavilion for almost 1,600 of its employees and their families. The program is considered a giant step towards protecting and keeping every Maxicare employee safe against pandemic. The vaccination drive also aims to boost the morale of the employees, giving them a much-needed sense of relief and hope. With employees already vaccinated, they can continue to safely provide service to all Maxicare members, which is the priority.

Maxicare also stationed its Maxicare Lab On Wheels to conduct RT-PCR testing for the 34 Bb. Pilipinas candidates, as well as the event staff, guests, and crew. Maxicare’s Lab on Wheels is a mobile clinic that provides members with easier access to reliable health services, offering COVID-19 testing, routine blood testing, plus telemedicine video consultations with Maxicare doctors, among others.

Sustainable housing in Cebu

Hundreds of Cebu government employees will soon have access to their own sustainable homes thanks to the recent ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a mass-housing project by real estate developer Seventyseven Living Spaces, Inc. (77LSI).

The housing project, which will be erected in the remaining 7.3-hectare property owned by Cebu provincial government in Barangay Tunghaan, Minglanilla town, is an initiative of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Cebu Provincial Government.

Leading the groundbreaking ceremony were Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia and DHSUD Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario. Joining them were Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña and 77LSI chief operating officer Gionmaar Navaja.

The project is an initiative to push the government’s whole-of-nation approach to give Cebu government employees the opportunity to enjoy the comforts of having a decent and sustainable home that is affordable.

77LSI is the developer behind the three Aldea Premier developments: the Malibu Residences in Talisay City; Bali Residences which is located in Lapu-Lapu City; and Florence Residences in the Cubacub-Mandaue area. 77LSI was also dubbed as a top-performing developer for the Visayas by Pag-Ibig Fund last year.

