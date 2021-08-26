






































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Protection for the Binibining Pilipinas beauties
Bb. Pilipinas 2021 candidates Samantha Alexandra Panlilio (Bb. Pilipinas Grand International), Lois Anne Badando, and Patrizia Mariah Garcia

                     

                        

                           
Protection for the Binibining Pilipinas beauties

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           THE PEPPER MILL  - Pepper Teehankee (The Philippine Star) - August 26, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Maxicare, the country’s leading premier health maintenance organization, is doing its best by helping to ensure that more Filipinos are protected against the virus.



They just rolled out the MaxiProtect COVID-19 Vaccination Program at the Blue Leaf Pavilion for almost 1,600 of its employees and their families. The program is considered a giant step towards protecting and keeping every Maxicare employee safe against pandemic. The vaccination drive also aims to boost the morale of the employees, giving them a much-needed sense of relief and hope. With employees already vaccinated, they can continue to safely provide service to all Maxicare members, which is the priority.



Maxicare also stationed its Maxicare Lab On Wheels to conduct RT-PCR testing for the 34 Bb. Pilipinas candidates, as well as the event staff, guests, and crew. Maxicare’s Lab on Wheels is a mobile clinic that provides members with easier access to reliable health services, offering COVID-19 testing, routine blood testing, plus telemedicine video consultations with Maxicare doctors, among others.




 



Sustainable housing in Cebu



Hundreds of Cebu government employees will soon have access to their own sustainable homes thanks to the recent ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a mass-housing project by real estate developer Seventyseven Living Spaces, Inc. (77LSI).



The housing project, which will be erected in the remaining 7.3-hectare property owned by Cebu provincial government in Barangay Tunghaan, Minglanilla town, is an initiative of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Cebu Provincial Government.



Leading the groundbreaking ceremony were Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia and DHSUD Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario. Joining them were Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña and 77LSI chief operating officer Gionmaar Navaja.



The project is an initiative to push the government’s whole-of-nation approach to give Cebu government employees the opportunity to enjoy the comforts of having a decent and sustainable home that is affordable.



77LSI is the developer behind the three Aldea Premier developments: the Malibu Residences in Talisay City; Bali Residences which is located in Lapu-Lapu City; and Florence Residences in the Cubacub-Mandaue area. 77LSI was also dubbed as a top-performing developer for the Visayas by Pag-Ibig Fund last year.




 



* * *



Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                   


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      MAXICARE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Protection for the Binibining Pilipinas beauties
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
56 minutes ago

                              
                              
Protection for the Binibining Pilipinas beauties


                              

                                                                  By Pepper Teehankee |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Maxicare, the country’s leading premier health maintenance organization, is doing its best by helping to ensure that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inspiring and empowering the Filipino athlete
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Inspiring and empowering the Filipino athlete


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Mike Toledo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
MVP is also spearheading the formation of the Philippine Business for Sports Development to strengthen private-sector support...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Grateful heARTS
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Grateful heARTS


                              

                                                                  By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
In the time of the pandemic, one’s creativity becomes one’s life vest. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 South and the City
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
South and the City


                              

                                                                  By Pepper Teehankee |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
The webinar staged by Filinvest City entitled “South and the City: Conquering the PH Business Hub” had experts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tips for startups
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Tips for startups


                              

                                                                  By Mons Romulo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Growing up exposed to the construction and real estate industry, Zahra Zanjani brings years of leadership, managerial and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Returning a favor to St. Polycarp
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Returning a favor to St. Polycarp


                              

                                                                  By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
To have faith is to see the handiwork of the unseen God. Faith is the force that says “Go!” even if all you see...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with