El Gaucho has arrived!

Steak lovers, listen up!

El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse, known for its finest steakhouse-style food, has finally opened its doors at the ground floor of Trump Tower in Makati City!

Its first Philippine branch which features a single-floor open space with a bar and a private dining room is the restaurant’s 13th branch in Southeast Asia. It also has branches in Vietnam, Thailand and soon in Hong Kong. Its first location in Europe (and its 14th branch) is located in Slovakia. There are also plans to open one in Germany.

During the restaurant’s grand two-night opening event, guests were able to try superb food and experience the El Gaucho brand of service. Guests also hung out and enjoyed some drinks at the bar.

One of its amiable owners, Patrick Kreier, gave us a sneak peak of what the steakhouse has to offer. We certainly loved its juicy, perfectly grilled steak. The tomahawk was exceptionally wonderful!

El Gaucho is all about the original flavor of the naturally raised meat, sourced from cattle raised in a nutrient-rich, stress-free environment, with no exposure to growth hormones. All meat products in El Gaucho are halal-certified ensuring that the meat complies with religious rituals and observance of the Islamic Sharia law.

Steak is clearly the star of the show at El Gaucho but there’s also a wide variety of specialty dishes, even vegetarian options that the restaurant offers. It also has an impressive selection of international wines to go along with its dishes. Try my favorite El Caramelo, which is butterscotch vodka. It is simply amazing!

El Gaucho has come a long way since it opened its first restaurant in Ho Chi Minh in 2011 but its passion for food has remained the same.