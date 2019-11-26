Dany Himi, David Timm and Patrick Kreier.
El Gaucho has arrived!
THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee (The Philippine Star) - November 26, 2019 - 12:00am

Steak lovers, listen up!

El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse, known for its finest steakhouse-style food, has finally opened its doors at the  ground floor of Trump Tower in Makati City!

Its first Philippine branch which features a single-floor open space with a bar and a private dining room is the restaurant’s 13th branch in Southeast Asia. It also has branches in Vietnam, Thailand and soon in Hong Kong. Its first location in Europe (and its 14th branch) is located in Slovakia. There are also plans to open one in Germany.

During the restaurant’s grand two-night opening event, guests were able to try superb food and experience the El Gaucho brand of service. Guests also hung out and enjoyed some drinks at the bar.

One of its amiable owners, Patrick Kreier, gave us a sneak peak of what the steakhouse has to offer. We certainly loved its juicy, perfectly grilled steak. The tomahawk was exceptionally wonderful!

El Gaucho is all about the original flavor of the naturally raised meat, sourced from cattle raised in a nutrient-rich, stress-free environment, with no exposure to growth hormones. All meat products in El Gaucho are halal-certified ensuring that the meat complies with religious rituals and observance of the Islamic Sharia law.

Steak is clearly the star of the show at El Gaucho but there’s also a wide variety of specialty dishes, even vegetarian options that the restaurant offers. It also has an impressive selection of international wines to go along with its dishes. Try my favorite El Caramelo, which is butterscotch vodka. It is simply amazing!

El Gaucho has come a long way since it opened its first restaurant in Ho Chi Minh in 2011 but its passion for food has remained the same. 

 

 

 

EL GAUCHO ARGENTINIAN STEAKHOUSE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
El Gaucho has arrived!
By Pepper Teehankee | 1 hour ago
Steak lovers, listen up!
Newsmakers
fb tw
1 hour ago
‘Family Matters’
By Pepper Teehankee | 1 hour ago
HSBC recently introduced a refreshed HSBC Premier, the premium personal banking service with exclusive benefits designed for...
Newsmakers
fb tw
1 hour ago
How to raise happy, healthy kids
By Mons Romulo | 1 hour ago
Juana Manahan Yupangco could have just chosen a more glamorous lifestyle.
Newsmakers
fb tw
4 days ago
RIDE FOR LIFE: No ‘horsing around’ for charity
By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 4 days ago
There are people to the manor and the manner born, and a significant number of them jump to their full potential — for...
Newsmakers
fb tw
4 days ago
Living the Genting Dream
By Pepper Teehankee | 4 days ago
recently took a five-night cruise aboard the Genting Dream, which carried 3,900 passengers and over 1,000 crew members. The...
Newsmakers
fb tw
7 days ago
Beauty & the Bric’s
By Pepper Teehankee | 7 days ago
Bric’s is known all around the world for its stylish travel and fashion products.
Newsmakers
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with