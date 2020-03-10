WATCH: ‘A weekend of almost everything that flies’ at Flying Carnival 2020

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of tourists and spectators over the weekend enjoyed Flying Carnival 2020, “a weekend of almost everything that flies.”

This sports aviation event organized by Philippine International Hot Air Baloon Fiesta was staged in Carmona, Cavite for the first time.

Charmain Distor, officer-in-charge of the Carmona Municipal Information of Tourism Culture and Arts said the staging of this aviation event will help their town be known not only in provincial and local level but also internationally.

She said PIHABF is known in the Asian region.

“This will help in boosting local tourism in terms of economic growth,” Distor told Philstar.com.

Hot air balloons, paramotors and skydivers took center stage in the event that was held from March 6 to 8. —Rosette Adel, Deejae Dumlao