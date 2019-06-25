Climate activists from 350.org Pilipinas suited up in inflatable Pikachu costumes and paraded across the Japanese Embassy to challenge Japan to stop financing coal as it prepares to host the Group of 20 leaders’ summit as part of the many build up actions across Asia to call on the G20 to respond with both urgency and ambition to the climate crisis.
350.org/AC Dimatatac
WATCH: 'Pikachu' protesters ask Japan to end coal financing
(Philstar.com) - June 25, 2019 - 7:11pm

MANILA, Philippines— Climate activists clad in inflatable Pikachu costumes on Tuesday held a demonstration in front of the Japanese Embassy in Manila to call for an end to Japan’s coal financing.

The protest was led by 350.org Pilipinas, the local network of volunteers supporting the country’s grassroots climate movement.

They held the parade and flag dance in front of the Japanese embassy to challenge Japan to end its lending and investment in coal and other fossil fuels.

The activists also called on Japan to shift its investment to renewable energy.

The protest was held in view of Japan’s hosting of the G20 leader’s summit.

They chose to dress as Pikachu from the famous Japanese manga Pokemon.

 

—Rosette Adel

350 ORG PILIPINAS CLIMATE G20 SUMMIT JAPAN JAPAN EMBASSY PIKACHU
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
WATCH: Around 100 stray dogs to be euthanized now up for adoption
1 day ago
Around 100 stray dogs that were scheduled to be euthanized are now up for adoption in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, according...
News Videos
1 day ago
WATCH: Authorities survey collapsed area on Roxas Boulevard
1 day ago
Some officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways on Monday visited the portion of Roxas Boulevard in Manila that...
News Videos
4 days ago
WATCH: Estero de Magdalena residents to be relocated to Cavite for rainy season
4 days ago
The Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission on Thursday said some residents along the Estero de Magdalena in Binondo, Manila...
News Videos
6 days ago
WATCH: No Certificate of Proclamation for Duterte Youth for now
6 days ago
Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon on Wednesday said the poll body will not yet issue a Certificate of Proclamation...
News Videos
7 days ago
WATCH: Armenia transgender woman faces death threats after parliament speech
By Irakli Metreveli | 7 days ago
Lilit Martirosyan was aware of the risk as she mounted the rostrum in Armenia's parliament to speak out against pervasive...
News Videos
8 days ago
WATCH: Sleeping driver’s vehicle flips over after hitting island in Manila
8 days ago
A white vehicle flipped over in Manila on Monday morning, according to a report from The STAR.
News Videos
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with