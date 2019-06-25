WATCH: 'Pikachu' protesters ask Japan to end coal financing

MANILA, Philippines— Climate activists clad in inflatable Pikachu costumes on Tuesday held a demonstration in front of the Japanese Embassy in Manila to call for an end to Japan’s coal financing.

The protest was led by 350.org Pilipinas, the local network of volunteers supporting the country’s grassroots climate movement.

They held the parade and flag dance in front of the Japanese embassy to challenge Japan to end its lending and investment in coal and other fossil fuels.

The activists also called on Japan to shift its investment to renewable energy.

The protest was held in view of Japan’s hosting of the G20 leader’s summit.

They chose to dress as Pikachu from the famous Japanese manga Pokemon.



—Rosette Adel