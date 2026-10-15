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Forex & Stocks

1$:63.060

The Philippine Star
October 15, 2026 | 5:30pm
1$:63.060

1$:63.060 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:62.775

1$:62.775

14 days ago
1$:62.775
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.801

1$:62.801

6 days ago
1$:62.801 UP Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:62.900

1$:62.900

7 days ago
1$:62.900
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.750

1$:62.750

8 days ago
1$:62.750
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.771

1$:62.771

9 days ago
1$:62.771
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.621

1$:62.621

10 days ago
1$:62.621
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.535

1$:62.535

11 days ago
1$:62.535
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
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