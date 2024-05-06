^

Forex & Stocks

1$:57.220

The Philippine Star
May 6, 2024 | 5:00pm
1$:57.220

1$:57.220 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
1$:57.760

1$:57.760

6 days ago
1$:57.760
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.675

1$:57.675

7 days ago
1$:57.675
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.710

1$:57.710

10 days ago
1$:57.710
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.510

1$:57.510

13 days ago
1$:57.510
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.780

1$:57.780

11 days ago
1$:57.780
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.550

1$:57.550

12 days ago
1$:57.550
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.540

1$:57.540

14 days ago
1$:57.540
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.650

1$:57.650

April 21, 2024 - 5:30pm
1$:57.650
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.650

1$:57.650

April 19, 2024 - 5:30pm
1$:57.650
Forex & Stocks
