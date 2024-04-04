^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.355

The Philippine Star
April 4, 2024 | 5:30pm
1$:56.355

1$:56.355 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
Philstar
1$:56.030

1$:56.030

14 days ago
1$:56.030
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.390

1$:56.390

10 days ago
1$:56.390
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.270

1$:56.270

13 days ago
1$:56.270
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.320

1$:56.320

9 days ago
1$:56.320
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.240

1$:56.240

8 days ago
1$:56.240
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.270

1$:56.270

11 days ago
1$:56.270
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.130

1$:56.130

March 20, 2024 - 5:30pm
1$:56.130
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.920

1$:55.920

March 19, 2024 - 5:00pm
1$:55.920
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.580

1$:55.580

March 18, 2024 - 5:00pm
1$:55.580
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.530

1$:55.530

March 17, 2024 - 5:30pm
1$:55.530
Forex & Stocks
