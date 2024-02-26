^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.095

The Philippine Star
February 26, 2024 | 5:00pm
1$:56.095

1$:56.095 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
1$:56.035

1$:56.035

6 days ago
1$:56.035
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.100

1$:56.100

12 days ago
1$:56.100
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.020

1$:56.020

11 days ago
1$:56.020
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.005

1$:56.005

14 days ago
1$:56.005
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.940

1$:55.940

13 days ago
1$:55.940
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.070

1$:56.070

7 days ago
1$:56.070
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.960

1$:55.960

8 days ago
1$:55.960
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.960

1$:55.960

10 days ago
1$:55.960
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.911

1$:55.911

February 11, 2024 - 5:30pm
1$:55.911
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.911

1$:55.911

February 8, 2024 - 5:30pm
1$:55.911
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
