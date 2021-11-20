Future Fest campaign focusing on students' careers to launch on November 26

The free two-day virtual program will help guide learners to discover their own strengths, navigate possible career paths, and explore learning and job opportunities on all things STEM.

MANILA, Philippines — Edukasyon.ph is set to launch its second Future Fest campaign on November 26 to 27, focusing on the careers students can take under the Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) strand.

Edukasyon.ph partnered with experts such as Harrison Assessments and Career Development Association of the Philippines (CDAP) to help design the programs and developed them together with passionate Gen Z team members.

“This new campaign will help achieve our commitment of allowing two million Filipino youth to have a successful and fulfilling career by 2025,” said Henry Motte-Muñoz, Founder of Edukasyon.ph.

The company also launched its new homepage with a more user-friendly interface and inspired by user insight of self-discovery and exploration. Learners have consistently sought information to make a firmer decision about their education and career journey, even when they are already in a specific program. They want to make sure they have made the right choice.

This change also gives emphasis on Edukasyon.ph helping them explore their options based on their own personal interests and passion.

The homepage redesign has been a hit with Edukasyon.ph users, increasing engagement and helping it expand its registered user base to more than double — totalling to over 800,000 students to date.

This continuous growth in user base has always been the goal, as Edukasyon.ph remains steadfast in providing them the information they need for their education, careers and personal development.

Edukasyon.ph has also kept in mind the value that parents may bring in its revamped platform as they, too, can help their children navigate through the site and play a more active role in their kids’ education.