PLDT-Smart’s ‘Gabay Guro’ scholars feted
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - July 11, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF) recently recognized 205 scholar graduates of its “Gabay Guro” program, which supports students taking education courses in various schools nationwide.

PLDT-Smart chairman and chief executive officer Manuel V. Pangilinan led the event dubbed Simpleng Handog, which recognized the largest batch of beneficiaries of the foundation’s flagship teacher education program.

“We will continue to consider teachers as agents of transformation, as critical instruments of nation-building,” Pangilinan said.

“You not only make our students attuned to the digital age, but you also offer hope to our youth. You teach them that dreams can fuel ambition, ambition needs effort and effort produces success,” he added.

Pangilinan also emphasized the role of Gabay Guro as a program in equipping future educators with digital skills.

“In this time of digital transformation, our responsibility to our students, to our parents, to our people, is to level up the quality of education that can be relevant and useful to the future of our youth, and the way to do that is to be digital,” he said.

The initial idea for Gabay Guro, which started in 2007, was to simply give every teacher an opportunity to be acknowledged and celebrated as an important part of the Philippines’ educational system, according to Pangilinan.

The program has since granted 1,500 scholarships in almost 50 partner schools nationwide and has already produced 1,000 graduates.

PLDT senior vice president for financial reporting and controllership and Gabay Guro chairperson Chaye Cabal-Revilla stressed how projects such as Gabay Guro serves as a great equalizer.

“The ripple effect is even bigger when teachers benefit from higher education. They will pass on what they learn to the generations of students that they will mentor,” Revilla said.

“Our scholars are truly the embodiment of passion and dedication in creating waves of change. May each of them continue to pursue their dreams as they soar high into the world of possibilities,” PLDT vice president for carrier settlements and business operations and Gabay Guro head for scholarships Melanie Manuel said.

PLDT-SMART FOUNDATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Rediscovering Dr. Jose P. Rizal as a teacher
By Preciosa S. Soliven | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
It was characteristic of our national hero Dr. Jose Rizal to foresee and write of the future, such as in his series of four articles published in La Solidaridad titled, Filipinas Dentro Cien Años (The Philippines...
1 hour ago
Education and Home
Digital literacy module for parents launched
By Janvic Mateo | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Telecommunications company Globe has rolled out a new digital literacy module specifically designed for parents as part of its efforts to empower Filipinos to be more responsible consumers of online technology.
1 hour ago
Education and Home
PLDT-Smart’s ‘Gabay Guro’ scholars feted
By Janvic Mateo | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF) recently recognized 205 scholar graduates of its “Gabay Guro” program, which supports students taking education courses in various schools nationwide.
1 hour ago
Education and Home
DepEd spends P2.8 B for Central Luzon SHS program
By Ding Cervantes | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Education (DepEd) has spent a total of P2.8 billion to subsidize 80 percent of the tuition and other needs of Grades 11 and 12 students in private schools under the government’s senior high...
1 hour ago
Education and Home
Pangasinan children to learn Nihonggo
By Eva Visperas | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Starting this September, children from poor families will have their free kindergarten schooling and school supplies, and also learn farming, English and Nihonggo through a Japanese charity foundation.
1 hour ago
Education and Home
New school building opens doors to Balanga pupils
July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
In time for the opening of school year 2019-2020, SM Prime through SM Foundation turned over a fully furnished two-story, four-classroom school building to the Balanga Elementary School in Balanga City, the capital...
1 hour ago
Education and Home
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with