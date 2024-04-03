^

Daily Bread

God’s Great Love

The Philippine Star
April 3, 2024 | 12:00am
Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. — Lamentations 3:22

When a friend asked me to speak with teenage girls at a workshop promoting purity, I declined. As a teenage runaway, I struggled and had decades of scars caused by my immorality. After getting married and losing our first child to a miscarriage, I thought God was punishing me for my past sins. When I finally surrendered my life to Christ at the age of thirty, I confessed my sins and repented . . . repeatedly. Still, guilt and shame consumed me. How could I share about God’s grace when I couldn’t even bring myself to fully receive the gift of His great love for me? Thankfully, over time, God has abolished the lies that chained me to who I was before I confessed my sins. By His grace, I’ve finally received the forgiveness God had been offering me all along.

God understands our laments over our afflictions and the consequences of our past sins. However, He empowers His people to overcome despair, turn from our sins, and arise with hope in His great “love,” “compassion,” and “faithfulness” (Lamentations 3:19–23). Scripture says that God Himself is our “portion”—our hope and salvation—and we can learn to trust His goodness (vv. 24–26).

Our compassionate Father helps us believe His promises. When we receive the fullness of His great love for us, we can spread the good news about His grace. — Xochitl Dixon

 

 

When have you felt consumed by your past sins? How has God helped you rest in the sure hope of His immeasurable love and grace?

Compassionate Father, please help me place my hope in the surety of Your great love for me as I spread the good news about Your grace wherever I go.

