^

Daily Bread

The Key

The Philippine Star
July 27, 2024 | 12:00am
The Key

Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. — Matthew 11:29

In his classic book The Human Condition, Thomas Keating shares this memorable tale. A teacher, having lost the key to his home, is on his hands and knees searching through the grass. When his disciples see him searching, they join the hunt, but with no success. Finally, “one of the more intelligent disciples” asks, “Master, have you any idea where you might have lost the key?” Their teacher replies, “Of course. I lost it in the house.” When they exclaim, “Then why are we looking for it out here?” he answers, “Isn’t it obvious? There is more light here.”

We have lost the key to “intimacy with God, the experience of God’s loving presence,” Keating concludes. “Without that experience, nothing else quite works; with it, almost anything works.”  

How easy it is to forget that even in life’s ups and downs, God remains the key to our deepest longings. But when we’re ready to stop looking in all the wrong places, God is there, ready to show us true rest. In Matthew 11, Jesus praises the Father for revealing His ways, not to the “wise and learned,” but “to little children” (v. 25). Then He invites “all you who are weary and burdened” (v. 28) to come to Him for rest.

Like little children, we can find true rest as we learn the ways of our Teacher, who’s “gentle and humble in heart” (v. 29). God is there, eager to welcome us home. — Monica La Rose

 

 

When are you tempted to look for satisfaction and joy in the wrong places? What helps you remember to find peace, rest, and satisfaction in God instead?

Loving God, how easily I’m drawn to seek satisfaction in whatever looks brightest. Help me turn to You to find true rest.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Live Like You&rsquo;re Healed
5 days ago

Live Like You’re Healed

5 days ago
Then he went with them into the temple courts, walking and jumping, and praising God. — Acts 3:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
God Sees You
6 days ago

God Sees You

6 days ago
You are the God who sees me. — Genesis 16:13
Daily Bread
fbtw
What a Find!
7 days ago

What a Find!

7 days ago
I have found the Book of the Law in the temple of the Lord. — 2 Kings 22:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
A Humble Snack
8 days ago

A Humble Snack

8 days ago
Clothe yourselves with humility. 1 Peter 5:5
Daily Bread
fbtw
Unwanted Guests
9 days ago

Unwanted Guests

9 days ago
Who can discern their own errors? Forgive my hidden faults. Keep your servant also from willful sins. [Psalm 19:12&ndash...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Traveling Mercies
10 days ago

Traveling Mercies

10 days ago
He has watched over your journey . . . and you have not lacked anything. — Deuteronomy 2:7
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with