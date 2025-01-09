A brighter 2025 for Israel and the Philippines

Looking back at 2024, it’s hard to believe how much we accomplished. Despite Israel fighting for its survival, we achieved our ambitious goals, strengthening ties across multiple sectors and remaining committed to our vision of building bridges of innovation and technology between Israel and the Philippines.

This year, we continue to deepen our historically friendly relationship with the Philippines, focusing on key areas such as innovation, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

A standout initiative in 2024 was the visit of Israeli water experts to the Philippines, where they engaged with key government agencies like the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture, as well as private sector representatives. They showcased Israel’s advanced water management technologies and offered partnerships to address the Philippines’ water challenges, especially amidst the El Niño-induced drought. The delegation observed Israel’s model firsthand, aiming to influence local regulations, improve water practices and reduce red tape.

Additionally, Israel’s largest vocational educational network called ORT visited the Philippines to explore opportunities for ISTEAM or TVET educational partnerships to help prepare Filipino students for a technology-driven workforce in a constantly changing world.

Even with the ongoing war, we were able to invite more than 700 young farmers for our Agricultural Internship program in Israel, never before did we invite so many. We believe that farmers can only transform their traditional methods and improve productivity by experiencing modern, smart commercial farming firsthand. This is exactly what we offer. In fact, we recently visited Bacolod to introduce Israeli smart solutions to the sugarcane industry.

Our efforts also extended to the startup and innovation sectors. The embassy proudly hosted an Israeli startup pitching event for members of the Manila Angel Investors Network, as well as a Tech and Innovation Night that highlighted Israel’s leadership in artificial intelligence, fintech and cybersecurity. These events underscored Israel’s role as a global hub for innovation and offered Filipino companies the chance to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies that can address shared challenges.

We organized many more events and initiatives across various sectors, including agriculture, fintech, cybersecurity, ConTech, PropTech and even a beauty event featuring Israel’s leading innovative cosmetic companies.

Despite the war, Israel made significant progress in strengthening its diplomatic and humanitarian ties with the Philippines. One of the year’s most fulfilling moments was my visit to Naga City and Libmanan, Camarines Sur, to provide relief to communities affected by Typhoon Kristine. The embassy donated food packs, hygiene kits, school supplies and infant essentials to help those in need. I also had the honor of officially launching the SHeG Livelihood project in Libmanan, which will empower local women entrepreneurs, particularly in small scale cranberry juice and wine production.

In addition, Israel’s commitment to humanitarian efforts extended to Operation Blessing Philippines. Two NUF filtration systems were donated to assist with relief efforts following the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in Negros. These systems were immediately deployed to provide clean water to affected communities. We also inaugurated a rehabilitation program with Caritas Philippines and assisted in the repairs of houses affected by typhoons in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur. In addition to providing aid to disaster-stricken areas, we continue to support the Laura Vicuña Foundation, a shelter for girls that has been adopted by the Israeli embassy in recent years.

Education and cultural exchange continued to be a cornerstone of our relationship with the Philippines. We successfully inaugurated learning resource centers in key cities – Ofakim in Quezon City, Be’eri in San Juan and Jerusalem in Taguig. These will provide Filipino students with innovative and comfortable spaces for learning.

In tourism, Israel’s Minister Haim Katz visited Manila and signed a joint declaration with the Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco to strengthen cooperation in the field of tourism between our nations. Additionally, we hosted the first-ever Israeli Wine Night in Manila, showcasing Israel’s unique wines and promoting wine tours as a new attraction alongside Holy Land pilgrimages.

As we enter 2025, the Israeli embassy in Manila remains committed to strengthening the bond between Israel and the Philippines. We are excited about the potential for further collaboration in innovation, education and security. Our focus will be on creating more high-level exchanges and joint ventures, particularly in technology, agriculture and water management. Israeli tech companies are eager to collaborate with Filipino counterparts to provide sustainable solutions for shared challenges.

We are optimistic about the opportunities the new year holds. Israel’s vision for the future is one rooted in peace, security and prosperity, not only for our own people but for our Filipino friends and allies around the world.

* * *

Ilan Fluss is the Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines.