^

Opinion

A female frontier: Women, peace and security

DIPLOMATIC POUCH - Endo Kazuya - The Philippine Star
November 3, 2024 | 12:00am

This week, the Philippines had the distinction of hosting the first ministerial-level International Conference on Women, Peace and Security in Pasay City. From the 28th to the 30th of October, the conference shined a spotlight on the Women, Peace and Security agenda, with over 70 countries, including Japan, engaged in meaningful exchanges in support of the concept.

Centered around the theme of “Forging Collaboration and Convergence for Advancing Women, Peace and Security,” it was a compelling experience coming together with other nations in recognizing more women voices in our commitment to regional stability. Having had the privilege to speak at some of the conference’s events, I would like to take this opportunity to share the agenda’s growing importance with a wider audience.

The Women, Peace and Security Agenda

The Women, Peace and Security agenda, or known as another “WPS,” gives due focus on the experiences of women and their role in matters of conflict resolution and international security. Through the first formal mention of WPS through United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 1325, member-states were enjoined to incorporate gender-focused perspectives in peace initiatives, as well as safeguard women from gender-based violence.

Seeking to amplify the voices of women, the WPS agenda further underscores the need for the growing participation of women in significant processes for peace. As more women are encouraged to take a more active role in peacebuilding, more stakeholders for stability are created and help foster a more favorable outlook towards women as pivotal drivers for peace.

With the WPS emphasizing the specific needs of women in instances of conflict, we are also called to rethink the way we tackle modern challenges. Climate change and other global conflicts continue to highlight the need for gender-sensitive solutions that adequately address the risks faced by women.

Japan’s contributions to WPS

Heeding the WPS call, Japan remains resolute in its efforts promoting the potential of women in peace and security. I am pleased to say that Japan has been fervently working on integrating the WPS’s pillars, such as the protection, and widening participation of women, in its domestic and international engagements.

Having formulated three National Action Plans on WPS, Japan continues to be aware of the complexities of gender-specific risks in emerging conflicts. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ creation of a Task Force on WPS this year is ensuring that Japan’s WPS initiatives are further intensified, and coordination is being done towards its successes.

In its contributions to regional peace, Japan’s enduring support for the peace process in Mindanao has focused on gender-sensitive solutions inspired by the WPS agenda and continues to do so in ensuing projects.

Our past joint project with the UNFPA in 2020, for instance, supported the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) in the social reintegration of former female combatants and ensuring their healthful transition to civilian life. With some finding employment as social service providers, these female combatants now use their newfound role to spread hope in their communities and encourage fellow women to follow in their steps towards peace.

Seeing more women involved in the process of regional stability and prosperity, I am excited to announce our recent launching of two new projects in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), which aim at upgrading the region’s health sector and empowering women. First is a project for the protection and empowerment of women for addressing the health needs and responding to gender-based violence in partnership with UNFPA.

And second is a project for strengthening services in maternal and child health and nutrition improvement, a technical cooperation project of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

On this journey nurturing the potential of the region’s women for peace, the support and guidance of the Philippine government, BTA and local government units have been indispensable in reaching more communities. I believe our cooperation on these front serves as an exceptional model for future cooperation in support of the WPS and the joint promotion of women in key peacebuilding initiatives.

Japan and the future of WPS

Rest assured, Japan will continue to move onward as a steadfast advocate of WPS in international peacebuilding initiatives, leveraging its own experiences with responses to natural disasters and climate change in realizing better opportunities and outcomes for the world’s women.

As Ambassador of Japan, I appreciate the Philippines in its commendable hosting of the International Conference on Women, Peace and Security 2024. I, likewise, welcome greater opportunities for cooperation with the Philippines in bringing more of our women around shared and beneficial outcomes.

I believe the conference was a remarkable step towards the mainstreaming of women’s participation in our peaceful endeavors. I pay tribute to those who have done their utmost in promoting the WPS and reflect on the firm efforts that have led to the agenda’s actualization.

In the conference’s three-day run, I saw a promising glimpse of a future guided by the WPS, one where our countries’ women flourish freer and serve as the foundations of a lasting peace. May our countries be instrumental in ushering such a future and create more enduring witnesses to the success of the WPS agenda.

*      *      *

Endo Kazuya is the Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines.

vuukle comment

PASAY CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Restrained

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
When Joseph Estrada assumed the presidency in 1998, among the promises he made was to rid the judiciary of “hoodlums in robes.”
Opinion
fbtw

Duterte Senate testimony legally a ‘super disaster’

By AT GROUND LEVEL | By Satur C. Ocampo | 1 day ago
Take it from an international law expert.
Opinion
fbtw

Hell can wait

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
On Halloween, my thoughts were on killing.
Opinion
fbtw

Senators didn’t ask why Duterte’s drug war failed

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 2 days ago
Monday’s hearing at the actor-packed Senate began with comedy. Livestream viewers guffawed as a mustached solon spoke while his Mini-Me sat behind him.
Opinion
fbtw

‘Nostradamus’ of US polls predict Harris win

By POINT OF VIEW | By Zoilo Dejaresco III | 2 days ago
The fans of Donald Trump, of course, will not agree. However, historian Allan Lichtman’s prediction for the 2024 American presidential polls has been published by many credible news networks, including Newsweek...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Strengthening ties: EU-Phl partnership grows amidst shared challenges and new initiatives

By Massimo Santoro | 1 hour ago
I have been thrilled by the intensity of the diplomatic engagements between the European Union and the Philippines in these last two months.
Opinion
fbtw

The biggest mistake in CSPA eligibility

By IMMIGRATION CORNER | By Michael J. Gurfinkel | 1 hour ago
The Child Status Protection Act provides “aged-out” protection for children who turn 21 years of age.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL &mdash; Protecting children

EDITORIAL — Protecting children

1 day ago
Aside from being the month for remembering the dead, November is also marked as National Children’s Month. Sadly, the situation for millions of Filipino children is grim.
Opinion
fbtw

When the world prays together

By FOOD FOR THOUGHT | By Chit U. Juan | 1 day ago
Have you ever attended a multi-lingual, multi-racial prayer service?
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with