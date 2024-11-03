A female frontier: Women, peace and security

This week, the Philippines had the distinction of hosting the first ministerial-level International Conference on Women, Peace and Security in Pasay City. From the 28th to the 30th of October, the conference shined a spotlight on the Women, Peace and Security agenda, with over 70 countries, including Japan, engaged in meaningful exchanges in support of the concept.

Centered around the theme of “Forging Collaboration and Convergence for Advancing Women, Peace and Security,” it was a compelling experience coming together with other nations in recognizing more women voices in our commitment to regional stability. Having had the privilege to speak at some of the conference’s events, I would like to take this opportunity to share the agenda’s growing importance with a wider audience.

The Women, Peace and Security Agenda

The Women, Peace and Security agenda, or known as another “WPS,” gives due focus on the experiences of women and their role in matters of conflict resolution and international security. Through the first formal mention of WPS through United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 1325, member-states were enjoined to incorporate gender-focused perspectives in peace initiatives, as well as safeguard women from gender-based violence.

Seeking to amplify the voices of women, the WPS agenda further underscores the need for the growing participation of women in significant processes for peace. As more women are encouraged to take a more active role in peacebuilding, more stakeholders for stability are created and help foster a more favorable outlook towards women as pivotal drivers for peace.

With the WPS emphasizing the specific needs of women in instances of conflict, we are also called to rethink the way we tackle modern challenges. Climate change and other global conflicts continue to highlight the need for gender-sensitive solutions that adequately address the risks faced by women.

Japan’s contributions to WPS

Heeding the WPS call, Japan remains resolute in its efforts promoting the potential of women in peace and security. I am pleased to say that Japan has been fervently working on integrating the WPS’s pillars, such as the protection, and widening participation of women, in its domestic and international engagements.

Having formulated three National Action Plans on WPS, Japan continues to be aware of the complexities of gender-specific risks in emerging conflicts. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ creation of a Task Force on WPS this year is ensuring that Japan’s WPS initiatives are further intensified, and coordination is being done towards its successes.

In its contributions to regional peace, Japan’s enduring support for the peace process in Mindanao has focused on gender-sensitive solutions inspired by the WPS agenda and continues to do so in ensuing projects.

Our past joint project with the UNFPA in 2020, for instance, supported the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) in the social reintegration of former female combatants and ensuring their healthful transition to civilian life. With some finding employment as social service providers, these female combatants now use their newfound role to spread hope in their communities and encourage fellow women to follow in their steps towards peace.

Seeing more women involved in the process of regional stability and prosperity, I am excited to announce our recent launching of two new projects in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), which aim at upgrading the region’s health sector and empowering women. First is a project for the protection and empowerment of women for addressing the health needs and responding to gender-based violence in partnership with UNFPA.

And second is a project for strengthening services in maternal and child health and nutrition improvement, a technical cooperation project of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

On this journey nurturing the potential of the region’s women for peace, the support and guidance of the Philippine government, BTA and local government units have been indispensable in reaching more communities. I believe our cooperation on these front serves as an exceptional model for future cooperation in support of the WPS and the joint promotion of women in key peacebuilding initiatives.

Japan and the future of WPS

Rest assured, Japan will continue to move onward as a steadfast advocate of WPS in international peacebuilding initiatives, leveraging its own experiences with responses to natural disasters and climate change in realizing better opportunities and outcomes for the world’s women.

As Ambassador of Japan, I appreciate the Philippines in its commendable hosting of the International Conference on Women, Peace and Security 2024. I, likewise, welcome greater opportunities for cooperation with the Philippines in bringing more of our women around shared and beneficial outcomes.

I believe the conference was a remarkable step towards the mainstreaming of women’s participation in our peaceful endeavors. I pay tribute to those who have done their utmost in promoting the WPS and reflect on the firm efforts that have led to the agenda’s actualization.

In the conference’s three-day run, I saw a promising glimpse of a future guided by the WPS, one where our countries’ women flourish freer and serve as the foundations of a lasting peace. May our countries be instrumental in ushering such a future and create more enduring witnesses to the success of the WPS agenda.

* * *

Endo Kazuya is the Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines.