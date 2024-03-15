^

Opinion

Valid oral partition

A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - Jose C. Sison - The Philippine Star
March 15, 2024 | 12:00am

This is a case about the partition of the estate of a deceased. The main issue raised and resolved here is whether an oral partition of the estate is valid and binding upon the heirs. This is answered in this case of the heirs of Tessie.

Tessie was a widow with six children: Naty, Mila, Rudy, Dely, Lina and Tina. When she died, she left behind real and personal properties as well as shares and interests in some other real properties. Thus, her intestate estate was partitioned by the heirs. However, Naty alleged that she did not receive her lawful share. So, she filed before the Regional Trial Court (RTC), a complaint against her siblings for Partition and Accounting with damages.

In answer to the complaint, her siblings Rudy, Dely, Lina and Tina alleged that it was Naty who intentionally refused to show documents pertaining to the estate of their mother, and was receiving her share from the income of the properties left by their mother and thus was not entitled to the reliefs prayed for. Nevertheless, they said that they are willing to settle the case amicably. Later on, Mila also filed her answer alleging that she is in favor of the partition and accounting of the properties of their mother.

Hence, during the mediation conferences, all the parties attended and successfully arrived at an agreement on the manner of dividing the estate. After the compromise agreement was drafted, a meeting was scheduled for its signing. But on said date, Mila failed to appear as she did not have enough money to travel from the province down south, up to the city. So, only Naty and her other siblings proceeded to sign the compromise agreement and submitted the same for approval by the RTC. So, the RTC rendered a decision approving the compromise agreement.

Feeling aggrieved, Mila appealed the RTC decision before the Court of Appeals (CA), alleging that the Compromise Agreement cannot be binding on her considering that she did not sign it or consented to its execution. But the CA still affirmed the RTC decision.

When her motion for reconsideration was still denied by the CA, Mila filed a Petition for Review before the Supreme Court (SC) against Naty, questioning the CA decision approving the Compromise Agreement.

But the SC still affirmed the CA and RTC decision. According to the SC, the fact that Mila failed to sign the written document bearing the terms of the agreement of the heirs is of no moment. An oral partition may be valid and binding upon the heirs as there is no law requiring the partition among the heirs to be in writing in order to be valid. The partition among the heirs or renunciation of an inheritance by some of them is not exactly a conveyance of real property because it does not involve transfer of property from one to the other, but rather a confirmation or ratification of title or right to the property by an heir renouncing in favor of another heir, his/her share in the inheritance. An oral partition is not covered by the Statute of Fraud.

Inspite of the Statute of Fraud, courts of equity can enforce oral partition when it has been completely or partially performed. In this case, Mila has not refuted Naty’s assertion that the terms of the Compromise Agreement have already been partially performed by the parties. Therefore, even if the document titled “Compromise Agreement” was not signed by Mila, there was already an oral partition entered into by the parties that is binding on all the siblings. The written agreement is only for the convenience of the parties in determining its terms. Hence the CA decision is affirmed (Fajardo vs. Cua-Malate, G.R. 213666, March 27, 2019).

*      *      *

Email: [email protected]

vuukle comment

RTC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The real battle of Katipunan

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The real battle of Katipunan happens every school day as students, office workers and truck drivers race against time and against each other, as they find themselves stuck in the gridlocked avenue.
Opinion
fbtw

The biggest infra company

By VIRTUAL REALITY | By Tony Lopez | 1 day ago
San Miguel Corp. president and CEO Ramon S. Ang and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. chair, president and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan are talking to merge their respective tollways operations – SMC Tollways (under...
Opinion
fbtw

The Chinese-Filipino business family

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 1 day ago
Even during the pre-Spanish period of Philippine history, the ethnic Chinese trader was already known in the archipelago.
Opinion
fbtw

Contained

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
When Hamas militants launched that murderous Oct. 7 raid on Israeli settlements, the strategy was to escalate confrontation enough to bring regional and global forces into play, possibly forcing the extinction of...
Opinion
fbtw

Life after kidnapping

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
For the first time in a long while, I exchanged my evening Net-flix bingeing for a book
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The color purple

By ROSES AND THORNS | By Pia Roces Morato | 1 hour ago
It’s women’s month and women around the world are celebrating their time as they actively promote gender equality and women empowerment.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - Preserving a geological treasure

EDITORIAL - Preserving a geological treasure

1 day ago
In September last year, a provincial board member of Bohol had asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to stop the construction of private structures within the Chocolate Hills area.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - Mocking Congress

EDITORIAL - Mocking Congress

2 days ago
The 17 conditions set in an audio recording by Apollo Quiboloy to face Senate grilling on charges of sex trafficking seemed too bizarre to be serious.
Opinion
fbtw

The standard of our service

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 2 days ago
As a warm-up question, our Bible study leader Pastor Ferdie asked if we had all seen the movie “Gladiator.” Yes, we replied.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with