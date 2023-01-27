A tribute to the SAF 44

Mamasapano Maguindanao… a shootout took place during a police operation by the Special Action Force (SAF) of the Philippine National Police under the code name Oplan Exodus which intended to capture or kill Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli Abdhir (alias Marwan) and terrorist Abdul Basit Usman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

On Jan. 25, 2015, the 44 SAF Commandos died in the line of duty, trapped while on their way out due to a firefight. The tragic loss of the SAF 44 has proven to be a lesson we all must never forget and a story that must in turn continue to be told to the generations to come. The SAF 44 did not die in vain as their gallant efforts prevented more extremists from terrorizing innocent Filipinos that could have, in effect, caused more civilians to be killed by bombs.

In fact, in January of 2015, during the Pope’s visit to Manila, it was reported that Marwan and his group were involved in several plots to blow up the papal caravan but this was averted by changing the plans of the Pope at the very last minute.

Hence, and with unwavering gratitude to them, our country would not have experienced more peace and order like we are experiencing today and, as president Duterte once said, the heroism of the SAF 44 cannot be repaid as peace may indeed come with a heavy price. The task at hand to begin with was in itself so very difficult as there was only one way in and one way out for the SAF commandos from a fully armed community that would certainly not hesitate to fire and kill anyone that crosses their path.

Last Wednesday, the Philippine National Police paid tribute to the extraordinary sacrifice of the 44 Special Action Force (SAF) commandos who were killed in an anti-terror operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao eight years ago. Speaking during the National Day of Remembrance for the SAF 44 in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the heroism of the fallen commandos would be forever etched in the books of the country’s history. Rightfully so I say, chief, as they are today’s modern-day heroes who have exemplified unrivaled courage and invaluable sacrifices for us Filipinos.

Joining PNP Chief Azurin was Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin who said in his speech last Wednesday, “The success was resounding and worthy of celebration by all peace-loving peoples and nations, for every time that a terrorist like Marwan is meted justice, the victims of terrorism – regardless of their nationalities — are gloriously vindicated. They fought to their last breath against remarkably superior combination of the hostile forces that surrounded them. They were warriors to the very end.”

In today’s world where a modern-day hero is someone who fights for a good cause, it must not be denied that there are so many things that should still be improved in our world – our country, for that matter – and it’s not what you do in your everyday job that makes you a hero, it’s what you do ‘above and beyond’ your regular duties in times of struggle or pressure that marks greatness.

On Jan. 25, 2015, the SAF 44 died in Mamasapano and as we commemorate the gallant heroism of our fallen heroes, may it also be the day we begin nurturing a new breed of modern-day heroes by welcoming the orphaned children of the gallant SAF 44 who wish to follow in the footsteps of their fathers who are fallen but never forgotten. I join the relatives of the fallen SAF warriors in their appeal to the President to give their orphaned children the opportunity to become police officers one day to serve, protect and fight for what is right and become outstanding role models for their countrymen.