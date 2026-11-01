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6th ID troops, reservists train in emergency medical response

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 1, 2026 | 4:41pm
6th ID troops, reservists train in emergency medical response
Soldiers practice, during a training at the Army's Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, how to set-up a shelter for civilian calamity, disaster and accident victims needing immediate on-field aid prior to transport to a hospital.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Sixty-two soldiers and Army reservists underwent eight days of training on emergency medical response, battlefield first aid and the evacuation of wounded troops and injured civilians.

The Forward Treatment Unit Readiness Training was held from October 19 to 26 at Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Of the 62 participants, 51 were personnel from different units of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, while 11 were reservists from the 12th and 16th Regional Community Defense Groups.

The training was conducted by the 6th ID's Service Support Battalion, led by Lt. Col. Nonie Ruizal, with assistance from military physicians and emergency response personnel.

Brig. Gen. Edgar Catu, commander of the 6th ID, said the program was also supported by Col. Alexander Zapanta and Lt. Col. Jeremie Villamor.

Zapanta heads the Camp Siongco Station Hospital, while Villamor is executive officer of the hospital of the Army's 10th Infantry Division in Camp General Manuel Yan Sr. in Mawab, Davao de Oro.

"We appreciate a lot the efforts of the officers and their subordinates who cooperated in facilitating the Forward Treatment Unit Readiness Training in Camp Siongco," Catu said.

Trainees received instruction on caring for civilians injured in calamities, disasters and accidents, as well as soldiers wounded in combat.

They also took part in drills on casualty evacuation using a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the Philippine Air Force's Tactical Operations Group 12, based at Cotabato Airport near Camp Siongco.

The training culminated in a simulated emergency response operation inside the camp, witnessed by Catu and Lt. Gen. Donald Gumiran, commanding general of the Philippine Army.

INFRANTRY DIVISION

PHILIPPINE ARMY
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