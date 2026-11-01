BARMM stakeholders lauded for successful polls

The Bangsamoro regional government center is located in Cotabato City, the capital of the autonomous region.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A Catholic bishop has lauded all stakeholders for the peaceful and democratic election of Bangsamoro’s first chief minister and other BARMM officials under its regular parliamentary government.

Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Interreligious Dialogue (CBCP-ECID), described the development as a historic step in the region’s peace process.

Bagaforo welcomed the election of Abdulraof Macacua, emphasizing the importance of a peaceful transition to the new Bangsamoro leadership.

The bishop’s statement came after Macacua secured 51 votes against 27 for former Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim in the October 30 selection during the inaugural session of the first regular Bangsamoro Parliament. One member abstained and another was absent.

Bagaforo also commended the MILF and its leaders, led by Chairman Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim and Vice Chair Mohagher Iqbal, for a peaceful and democratic transition from its interim administration.

The election marked a significant political development for the region, formally ending the seven-year administration of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority and ushering in its first regular parliamentary government.

Bagaforo described Macacua’s election as “a historic step for the peace process,” noting that he is the first to hold the chief minister’s office under the newly established regular BARMM government.

The CBCP-ECID also recognized the MILF’s role in ensuring a peaceful and orderly transfer of leadership, a development that underscores the importance of democratic processes and the continuing commitment to the peace agreement between the Philippine government and the MILF.

“On behalf of the CBCP-ECID, we express our support and solidarity with the new Bangsamoro government and Parliament,” Bagaforo said.

“The Church will continue to walk with our Muslim brothers and sisters, with Indigenous Peoples, and with all communities in the region in dialogue, friendship, and the common work of building a just and lasting peace,” he added.

The bishop also expressed hope that the new administration would pursue open and just governance, giving due attention to the welfare of all communities in the region, including Muslims, Christians, Indigenous Peoples and other sectors.

The peaceful selection of Macacua also reflected the message delivered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the inaugural session, when he described the establishment of the first elected Bangsamoro Parliament as a milestone in the peace process between the national government and the MILF.

“This day is a milestone in the peace process between the National government and MILF, marking the transition from armed struggle to peaceful democratic governance,” Marcos said.

The president also called on the new parliamentary coalition to uphold “unity, statesmanship, and cooperation” as it assumes responsibility for governing the region.

He stressed that the success of the new political arrangement should not be measured solely by the conduct of elections or the peaceful selection of its leaders, but by their capacity to translate the gains of peace into responsive governance, economic opportunities and better public services.

“Above all, it means ensuring that the dividends of peace are felt in the daily lives of every Bangsamoro family,” Marcos said, underscoring the responsibility of the new government to make the transition meaningful to ordinary people.

The president likewise reaffirmed the national government’s support for Bangsamoro autonomy and its democratic institutions, assuring the region that the national government stands with its people.

“Your success is the success of the country. Hinding-hindi namin kayo pababayaan,” Marcos declared. (Contributed story)