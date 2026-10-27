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BOC auctions 11 luxury cars

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
October 27, 2026 | 12:00am
BOC auctions 11 luxury cars
This photo shows a picture of the building of the Bureau of Customs.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Eleven luxury vehicles with combined floor prices of P226.86 million, including a 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale and a 2021 McLaren Senna, are up for auction at the Port of Manila (POM), the Bureau of Customs said yesterday.

The BOC said interested bidders may participate in a sealed-bid auction.

The public viewing of vehicles will be held today until Oct. 29 at the Manila port grounds.

A public auction will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the BOC-POM’s prefab building.

“Place your bids on your dream luxury cars while helping the government generate revenue through a transparent public auction,” the BOC said.

Also up for auction are a Lexus ES, a Toyota Alphard, two Land Rovers, a BMW X6, a Mercedes Benz, a Bentley and two Rolls Royce cars.

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