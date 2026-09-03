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Nation

Artes: Flagged MMDA vehicle belongs to Torre

Andrew Ronquillo - The Philippine Star
September 4, 2026 | 12:00am
Artes: Flagged MMDA vehicle belongs to Torre
MMDA general manager Nicolas Torre’s vehicle remains in the custody of the Land Transportation Office for using the EDSA busway.
LTO

MANILA, Philippines —  The government-marked vehicle flagged for using the exclusive EDSA busway personally belongs to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Nicolas Torre III, MMDA Chairman Romando Artes announced yesterday. “I think GM Torre has an admission that he owns the vehicle personally. It’s not an MMDA vehicle,” Artes said.

The MMDA-marked vehicle, which was surrendered to the Land Transportation Office, was intercepted after LTO officers observed that the patrol car had mismatched license plates as it traversed the busway.

Torre, who surrendered the vehicle, said he used the busway to check out a vehicular accident ahead that had caused traffic on EDSA.

The LTO has taken jurisdiction over the case to conduct an impartial investigation and for Torre to explain the issue, according to Artes.

“This incident won’t affect the service of GM Torre. There is no suspension order released yet against him. There is no resolution to the investigation as of now. He will continue to work,” Artes told reporters.

The LTO has summoned the driver of the patrol vehicle to appear for a hearing today.

The car remains in LTO custody pending investigation.

Meanwhile, the LTO intercepted two vehicles caught allegedly using fake Armed Forces of the Philippines and LTO license plates.

The LTO said the plates were mounted on the vehicles and being used to create the impression of special authority or status.

Fake conduction stickers, blinkers and sirens were also confiscated.Stickers bearing the name of a member of Congress were also found inside the vehicles, the LTO said. 

LTO chief Markus Lacanilao said a probe is underway to find out the sources of the fake plates, stickers and gadgets.  –  Josiah Antonio

ARTES

LTO

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