Laurel town eyes state of calamity over alleged missing sabungeros bodies

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 18, 2025 | 11:40am
Laurel town eyes state of calamity over alleged missing sabungeros bodies
Business as usual for some fishermen in Laurel, Batangas despite the threat of a volcanic eruption in January 2020.
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV, file

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Laurel, Batangas is considering declaring a state of calamity due to a significant drop in fish sales.

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, July 17, Municipal Administrator Bienvinido Mayuga attributed the decline to public apprehension following reports that the bodies of missing sabungeros were allegedly dumped in Taal Lake.

“Nasa pag-aaral pa po ito, dahil pinapakiramdaman parin po natin ang economic status ng ating bayan,” Mayuga said in an interview with reporters. 

(This is still under study, as we are still monitoring the economic status of our town.)

“Dahil po sa nagaganap na pagbaba ng sales ng tilapia at bangus sa ating bayan,” he added. 

(This is due to the ongoing drop in tilapia and bangus sales in our town.)

If declared, Mayuga said the funds would be used to extend support to fisherfolk, noting that the local government relies solely on its own resources as the situation was unexpected.

“Unexpected po ang nangyaring ito. Mostly ang aming budget ay nakalaan para sa bulkan, baha. Itong sa economic na pagbaba na mga ito ay hindi po namin napaghandaan,” Mayuga said. 

(This situation was unexpected. Most of our budget is allocated for volcanic activity and floods, so we weren't prepared for this economic downturn.)

Mayuga referred to the rumor that the missing cockfight enthusiasts were thrown into Taal Lake after being executed — a narrative that authorities are still verifying.

On July 13, the fisherfolk group PAMALAKAYA said the price of sardinella tawilis, a fish species endemic to Taal Lake, had also plunged.

According to the group, the drop in prices was triggered by recent reports of suspected human remains found in the lake.

On the afternoon of Thursday, July 17, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed that authorities had found what appeared to be human bones during their search. He also said that four more sacks were discovered today.

