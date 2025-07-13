^

Business

Taal fishers decry drop in tawilis prices amid body dumping claims

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 4:59pm
Taal fishers decry drop in tawilis prices amid body dumping claims
Tawilis (Sardinella tawilis) is the only freshwater sardine species in the world.
Lokalpedia

MANILA, Philippines — Fisherfolk in Taal Lake are taking an economic hit as the retail price of Sardinella tawilis, locally known as tawilis, has dropped to an “all-time low.”

In a statement on Sunday, July 13, fisherfolk group PAMALAKAYA said the price of tawilis has fallen to P100 per kilogram, down from its usual P250 per kilo.

According to the group, the price drop was triggered by recent reports of suspected human remains found in Taal Lake, where the fish species is endemic.

“Kung gaano kababa ang presyo ng tawilis sa pamilihan, tiyak na higit ang pagbagsak ng farmgate nito sa mga mangingisda ng Taal, na magiging dahilan ng kanilang pagkalugi,” PAMALAKAYA said in a statement. 

(The lower the market price of tawilis, the greater the drop in its farmgate price for Taal fishers, leading to inevitable losses.)

Fishers from towns surrounding Taal Lake earlier expressed alarm over growing public fear surrounding fish caught in the lake.

The concern stemmed from claims made by self-proclaimed whistleblower Julie "Dondon" Patidongan, who alleged that the missing sabungeros were executed and dumped in Taal Lake.

Since July 11, the Philippine Coast Guard has been searching the lakebed and has recovered a total of five sacks believed to contain human bones. However, it has yet to be confirmed whether the remains are human.

According to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), tawilis remains safe for consumption as it inhabits shallow waters and feeds on plankton.

However, PAMALAKAYA Chairperson Fernando Hicap said that fishers cannot sustain losses, as they have already been grappling with the sluggish fishing conditions brought by the southwest monsoon for several months.

“Dapat gumawa ng kaukulang mga hakbang ang Department of Agriculture at BFAR, tulad ng direktang pagbili ng produkto ng mga mangingisda ng Taal sa makatwirang halaga, at aktibong paghikayat sa publiko na tangkilikin ang mga ito,” Hicap said in a statement.

(The Department of Agriculture and the BFAR should take appropriate measures, such as directly purchasing the products of Taal fishers at fair prices and actively encouraging the public to support them.)

BFAR

BUREAU OF FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES

MISSING SABUNGEROS

PAMALAKAYA

TAAL LAKE

TAWILIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Pasar purchase to boost Villar’s mining business

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 days ago
The Villar Group is expected to bolster its mining business with the potential purchase of the Philippine Associated Smelting and Refining Corp. (PASAR) from global commodities trading giant Glencore.
Business
fbtw

Leadership and chopping wood

By Francis J. Kong | 18 hours ago
Years ago, I was invited to give a keynote address to an APAC country managers’ leadership assembly, which took place in one of the function rooms at the Manila Polo Club.
Business
fbtw
Gambling operators told to take down billboard advertisements by August 15
play

Gambling operators told to take down billboard advertisements by August 15

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Gambling operators only have roughly a month to take down billboard advertisements on buildings and posters displayed on public...
Business
fbtw
BOI endorses P108 billion wind power projects for green lanes

BOI endorses P108 billion wind power projects for green lanes

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The Board of Investments has granted green lane status to the five onshore wind energy projects of Cleantech Global Renewables...
Business
fbtw
US state secretary says Asia might get 'better' tariffs than others

US state secretary says Asia might get 'better' tariffs than others

By LÃ©on Bruneau | 2 days ago
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that Asian nations might get "better" tariff rates than the rest...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P2.4 billion solar project breaks ground in Iloilo

P2.4 billion solar project breaks ground in Iloilo

By Brix Lelis | 18 hours ago
Renewable power firm Jin Navitas Solaris has started the construction of its P2.37-billion utility-scale solar farm in Iloilo,...
Business
fbtw
DTI opens applications for e-commerce trustmarks

DTI opens applications for e-commerce trustmarks

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Online merchants can now apply for an e-commerce trustmark with the Department of Trade and Industry following the launch...
Business
fbtw
Petron upbeat on growth after P32 billion bond list

Petron upbeat on growth after P32 billion bond list

By Brix Lelis | 18 hours ago
Petron Corp., the country’s only oil refiner, is confident in its growth prospects following the listing of its P32-billion...
Business
fbtw
Banks&rsquo; bad loan ratio eases in May

Banks’ bad loan ratio eases in May

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Fewer borrowers missed their loan payments in May, as lower interest rates and manageable inflation helped ease debt burdens,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with