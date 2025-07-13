Taal fishers decry drop in tawilis prices amid body dumping claims

Tawilis (Sardinella tawilis) is the only freshwater sardine species in the world.

MANILA, Philippines — Fisherfolk in Taal Lake are taking an economic hit as the retail price of Sardinella tawilis, locally known as tawilis, has dropped to an “all-time low.”

In a statement on Sunday, July 13, fisherfolk group PAMALAKAYA said the price of tawilis has fallen to P100 per kilogram, down from its usual P250 per kilo.

According to the group, the price drop was triggered by recent reports of suspected human remains found in Taal Lake, where the fish species is endemic.

“Kung gaano kababa ang presyo ng tawilis sa pamilihan, tiyak na higit ang pagbagsak ng farmgate nito sa mga mangingisda ng Taal, na magiging dahilan ng kanilang pagkalugi,” PAMALAKAYA said in a statement.

(The lower the market price of tawilis, the greater the drop in its farmgate price for Taal fishers, leading to inevitable losses.)

Fishers from towns surrounding Taal Lake earlier expressed alarm over growing public fear surrounding fish caught in the lake.

The concern stemmed from claims made by self-proclaimed whistleblower Julie "Dondon" Patidongan, who alleged that the missing sabungeros were executed and dumped in Taal Lake.

Since July 11, the Philippine Coast Guard has been searching the lakebed and has recovered a total of five sacks believed to contain human bones. However, it has yet to be confirmed whether the remains are human.

According to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), tawilis remains safe for consumption as it inhabits shallow waters and feeds on plankton.

However, PAMALAKAYA Chairperson Fernando Hicap said that fishers cannot sustain losses, as they have already been grappling with the sluggish fishing conditions brought by the southwest monsoon for several months.

“Dapat gumawa ng kaukulang mga hakbang ang Department of Agriculture at BFAR, tulad ng direktang pagbili ng produkto ng mga mangingisda ng Taal sa makatwirang halaga, at aktibong paghikayat sa publiko na tangkilikin ang mga ito,” Hicap said in a statement.

(The Department of Agriculture and the BFAR should take appropriate measures, such as directly purchasing the products of Taal fishers at fair prices and actively encouraging the public to support them.)