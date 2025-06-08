8 million jobs by 2028 eyed thru 'Trabahong Digital' program

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has launched the "Trabahong Digital" program with an ambitious target of generating some eight million digital jobs by 2028.

“The roll out of this flagship program marks a bold step toward inclusive economic recovery and digital transformation under the leadership of newly appointed DICT Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda,” said Assistant Sec. Renato Paraiso, the agency’s spokesperson.

The announcement was made over the weekend during the opening of this year’s National ICT Month in Basco, Batanes, themed “Walang Iwanan sa Digital Bayanihan”, which highlights the agency’s commitment to leaving no Filipino behind in the digital age.

The program seeks to leverage the country’s growing digital economy by expanding internet connectivity nationwide— especially in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) — and by empowering Filipinos with digital skills that will enable them to work “anywhere, anytime”.

Aguda, who assumed office with a goal to build a transformative and resilient ICT sector, has emphasized in his message: “The true spirit of progress and nation-building is when everyone rises together by helping one another.”

While unable to attend the event in person due to prior commitments, his message set the tone for a new chapter in DICT’s efforts to drive inclusive growth through technology.

Under Aguda’s stewardship, the DICT is also prioritizing digital trust and safety by strengthening data privacy protocols and holding digital platforms — such as Meta — accountable for identifying and removing fake job advertisements. This is part of a broader move to safeguard digital workers and ensure the integrity of online job marketplaces.

In addition, the agency is working to modernize public service delivery by creating faster, simpler, and more user-friendly government e-services. These reforms are expected to make government transactions more efficient and accessible, particularly for remote communities.

“Driving the digital-first economy will maximize job opportunities and business growth through digital skills empowerment and by providing our people with the tools they need to succeed,” Aguda added.

The DICT expressed strong confidence in achieving its job creation goals, citing active partnerships with local government units, state universities and colleges, and private sector stakeholders.

The agency also affirmed its alignment with Malacañang's digital priorities: generating employment through the digital economy and ensuring nationwide internet connectivity.