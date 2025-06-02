^

Nation

Cops seize 1 kilo of shabu from senior citizen in Marawi City

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 7:07pm
Cops seize 1 kilo of shabu from senior citizen in Marawi City
The shabu dealer entrapped in Marawi City on May 31, 2025, is now detained and awaiting prosecution for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Plainclothes policemen arrested a 64-year-old man in an entrapment operation in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, on Saturday, May 31, after he sold them one kilo of shabu.

Local officials and members of the multi-sector Lanao del Sur Provincial Peace and Order Council told reporters on Monday, June 2, that suspect Cabili Lambayan Adam is now detained at the Marawi City Police Station.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), said the suspect was immediately frisked after combined plainclothes operatives from various anti-narcotics units procured P6.8 million worth of shabu from him during a tradeoff in Barangay Marawi Poblacion, Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur.

Macapaz said the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of Adam and confiscation from him of P6.8 million worth of shabu was laid with the help of local executives, among them Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr.

The now-detained Adam, a resident of Barangay Dilausan in Poona Bayabao, Lanao del Sur, has contacts in other towns in the province, according to local officials.

Macapaz said personnel from the Marawi City drug enforcement unit and officials of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office are working together to identify Adam’s accomplices involved in his large-scale shabu distribution.

LANAO DEL SUR

MARAWI CITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Father dies in Cotabato road crash, leaving 2 kids orphaned on day of wife&rsquo;s burial

Father dies in Cotabato road crash, leaving 2 kids orphaned on day of wife’s burial

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Two young siblings were orphaned on Saturday, May 31, when their father died in a road accident in Matalam town, Cotabato—the...
Nation
fbtw

CIDG nabs another Harry Roque co-accused

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Another co-accused in the qualified  human trafficking case against former presidential spokesman Harry Roque and Cassandra Li Ong was arrested in Clark, Pampanga, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group...
Nation
fbtw
Russian vlogger to serve sentence in Philippines; no deportation &mdash; DILG

Russian vlogger to serve sentence in Philippines; no deportation — DILG

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Russian vlogger who was arrested on April 3 due to harassment will not be deported and will serve his sentence in the...
Nation
fbtw
Respicio cleared for proclamation as Isabela vice mayor

Respicio cleared for proclamation as Isabela vice mayor

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has lifted the suspension on the proclamation of lawyer Jeryll Harold Respicio as vice mayor-elect...
Nation
fbtw

Indian trader robbed of P1 million diamonds, cash

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Police recovered around P1 million worth of diamonds and cash from three suspects who allegedly kidnapped and robbed an Indian businessman outside a mall in Greenhills, San Juan on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Makati-Taguig dispute: No need for writ of execution

Makati-Taguig dispute: No need for writ of execution

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Court of Appeals (CA) has ruled that a writ of execution is not needed to enforce a Supreme Court (SC) decision, which...
Nation
fbtw
PDEA: P1 billion drugs seized in a week

PDEA: P1 billion drugs seized in a week

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Illegal drugs worth an estimated P1.08 billion were confiscated by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in one week,...
Nation
fbtw
Russian vlogger to serve sentence in Philippines &ndash; DILG

Russian vlogger to serve sentence in Philippines – DILG

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
Vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will not be deported to Russia as he must serve over a year in prison for harassing Filipinos,...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec may extend control in 2 BARMM towns

Comelec may extend control in 2 BARMM towns

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) may extend its direct control over two towns in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with