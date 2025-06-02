Cops seize 1 kilo of shabu from senior citizen in Marawi City

The shabu dealer entrapped in Marawi City on May 31, 2025, is now detained and awaiting prosecution for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

COTABATO CITY — Plainclothes policemen arrested a 64-year-old man in an entrapment operation in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, on Saturday, May 31, after he sold them one kilo of shabu.

Local officials and members of the multi-sector Lanao del Sur Provincial Peace and Order Council told reporters on Monday, June 2, that suspect Cabili Lambayan Adam is now detained at the Marawi City Police Station.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), said the suspect was immediately frisked after combined plainclothes operatives from various anti-narcotics units procured P6.8 million worth of shabu from him during a tradeoff in Barangay Marawi Poblacion, Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur.

Macapaz said the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of Adam and confiscation from him of P6.8 million worth of shabu was laid with the help of local executives, among them Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr.

The now-detained Adam, a resident of Barangay Dilausan in Poona Bayabao, Lanao del Sur, has contacts in other towns in the province, according to local officials.

Macapaz said personnel from the Marawi City drug enforcement unit and officials of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office are working together to identify Adam’s accomplices involved in his large-scale shabu distribution.