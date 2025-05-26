^

Married cop jailed for killing 'girlfriend' in Davao City

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 26, 2025 | 6:32pm
Police forensic experts process the crime scene on May 25, 2025, where a businesswoman was shot dead by her married boyfriend, a police corporal.
COTABATO CITY — Police arrested a man who shot dead his mistress during a heated argument in Barangay 13-B, Davao City, on Sunday night, May 25, 2025.

Officials of the Davao City Police Office confirmed on Monday, May 26, that married Corporal Marvin Perez was arrested about five hours after he fatally shot his girlfriend, identified only as Dianna, inside her pick-up truck along Palma Gil Street in Barangay 13-B, Davao City. Perez used his 9mm service pistol in the incident.

Witnesses told police investigators that they heard gunshots and saw Perez walking away from the scene.

Dianna, a businesswoman and resident of Barangay Angliongto in Davao City, was involved in an extramarital affair with Perez, police officials and her relatives said.

Friends of the victim added that the couple had quarreled over several issues in the days leading up to the fatal incident on Sunday night.

Perez reportedly belonged to Ecoland Police Station 15 in Davao City. Officials from the Police Regional Office-11 said they will file a separate administrative case against him for misconduct as a member of the Philippine National Police.

