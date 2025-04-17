School bullying: Police intervention, patrols set

In this May 25, 2024 Facebook post shows Sen. Sonny Angara.

MANILA, Philippines — Police will intervene in bullying incidents and intensify patrols near “high-risk” schools nationwide, the Department of Education (DepEd) said on Tuesday.

Security cameras will be installed and police personnel will be deployed to schools, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said, adding that the measures would adhere to the DepEd’s policies on data privacy and zones of peace.

Following the largest executive committee meeting on Tuesday to address school bullying, Angara said state agencies, civil society groups and education experts have agreed to allow the Philippine National Police to step in, especially when students commit crimes.

Three Grade 8 students – two in Las Piñas and one in Parañaque – were recently killed by fellow learners.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has committed to probe reported bullying cases and establish a Parent Effectiveness Office.

Bullying cases in Metro Manila have increased to 2,500 this school year, up from 2,268 in 2024, the DepEd said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has proposed increasing the number of guidance designates in public schools to help address bullying.

Two of 10 schools nationwide have no guidance designates or teachers performing guidance services, he said. – Cecille Suerte Felipe