Government official killed in Zamboanga City ambush

COTABATO CITY — A gunman ambushed and killed a ranking government official on a busy thoroughfare in Barangay Zone 4, Zamboanga City, on the morning of Friday, January 31.

Col. Kimberly Molitas, acting Zamboanga City police director, told radio reporters on Friday afternoon in Cotabato City that Jaybee Robert Villarin Baguinda of the Land Registration Authority (LRA) Region 9 succumbed to gunshot wounds after being rushed to a hospital by emergency responders.

Baguinda was reported to be the regional chief of LRA-9.

He was driving his dark grey Mitsubishi Strada pick-up truck and was about to turn right toward their office from the busy Rizal Street in Barangay Zone 4 in Zamboanga City when a man in a white shirt came close, shot him repeatedly with a pistol and immediately fled along with a motorcycle-riding companion waiting nearby.

Molitas and Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe had separately condemned the incident.

Dalipe had reportedly directed the barangay officials in Zone 4 in the center of Zamboanga City to help investigators identify the killer of the 57-year-old Baguinda for prosecution.