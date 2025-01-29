Quezon City signs rules requiring restaurants to display calorie counts

Restaurants along Tomas Morato Avenue in Quezon as seen in this February 2024 snapshot from Google Street View.

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has signed the implementing rules and regulations for the city’s ordinance requiring food establishments to display calorie counts.

The ordinance, enacted on March 21, 2024, mandates that restaurants, fast-food chains, and other food establishments operating within Quezon City prominently display the calorie count per serving of food items.

With the IRR now finalized, businesses have clear guidelines and a timeline to comply with the policy.

“This initiative highlights the city government's commitment to improve the health of QCitizens by creating an environment where they can make informed food choices,” the Quezon City local government said in a statement.

Despite the approval of the IRR, food establishments have been granted a one-year grace period before enforcement begins.

The policy exempts small-scale businesses and ambulant vendors from compliance requirements. — Ian Laqui

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.