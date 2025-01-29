^

Nation

Quezon City signs rules requiring restaurants to display calorie counts

Philstar.com
January 29, 2025 | 4:22pm
Tomas Morato Avenue
Restaurants along Tomas Morato Avenue in Quezon as seen in this February 2024 snapshot from Google Street View.
Google Street View

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has signed the implementing rules and regulations for the city’s ordinance requiring food establishments to display calorie counts.

The ordinance, enacted on March 21, 2024, mandates that restaurants, fast-food chains, and other food establishments operating within Quezon City prominently display the calorie count per serving of food items.

With the IRR now finalized, businesses have clear guidelines and a timeline to comply with the policy.

“This initiative highlights the city government's commitment to improve the health of QCitizens by creating an environment where they can make informed food choices,” the Quezon City local government said in a statement.

Despite the approval of the IRR, food establishments have been granted a one-year grace period before enforcement begins.

The policy exempts small-scale businesses and ambulant vendors from compliance requirements. — Ian Laqui

 

--

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

 

CALORIE COUNT

JOY BELMONTE

QUEZON CITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vendor wins P16 million lotto prize

Vendor wins P16 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
A financially struggling senior citizen selling fruits in Jolo, Sulu became an instant multimillionaire when he hit the Mega...
Nation
fbtw
Stop crackdown vs NGOs, cops urged

Stop crackdown vs NGOs, cops urged

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 23 hours ago
House Assistant Minority Leader and Gabriela Women’s party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas is urging authorities to stop the...
Nation
fbtw
2 killed in Maguindanao del Sur gun attack

2 killed in Maguindanao del Sur gun attack

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
A village watchman and a resident were killed while three others were wounded in an attack by motorcycle-riding assailants...
Nation
fbtw
Remains of Pinay killed by Slovenian husband home

Remains of Pinay killed by Slovenian husband home

By Pia Lee-Brago | 23 hours ago
The remains of a Filipina who was allegedly killed by her Slovenian husband arrived in Cebu on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Baguio temperature dips to 11.8 degrees Celsius

Baguio temperature dips to 11.8 degrees Celsius

By Bella Cariaso | 23 hours ago
Baguio City recorded a temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius yesterday as the northeast monsoon or amihan continues to prevail...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
21 gun ban violators nabbed in Western Visayas

21 gun ban violators nabbed in Western Visayas

By Gilbert Bayoran | 23 hours ago
Up to 21 people have been arrested in Western Visayas for violating the gun ban since the election period started on Jan....
Nation
fbtw
HDO issued vs cops in P6.7 billion drug haul

HDO issued vs cops in P6.7 billion drug haul

By Ghio Ong | 23 hours ago
A Manila court has issued a travel ban on 30 police officers, including two generals, for allegedly mishandling a P6.7-billion...
Nation
fbtw

Girl, 6, critical after being beaten by playmate’s mom

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 23 hours ago
A six-year-old girl remains in critical condition after being assaulted by her playmate’s mother in Caloocan City, police reported on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Will Maharlika Fund&rsquo;s grid investment lower your electricity bills?

Will Maharlika Fund’s grid investment lower your electricity bills?

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
While the government is optimistic that this move will help lower electricity costs, questions remain about when and how consumers...
Nation
fbtw
Local execs credited for seizure of P16 kilos shabu in Bayugan City

Local execs credited for seizure of P16 kilos shabu in Bayugan City

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Local officials' vigilance led to the seizure of 16 kilos of shabu from two dealers arrested in Butuan City, Agusan del Sur,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with