Nation

10 hurt in South Cotabato highway mishap

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 13, 2025 | 4:06pm
10 hurt in South Cotabato highway mishap
The light truck and tricycle involved in the accident in Tupi, South Cotabato, are now in the custody of the Tupi Municipal Police Station.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Ten individuals were badly injured in a road accident involving a tricycle and a light truck carrying a ton of assorted fish in Barangay Palian, Tupi, South Cotabato, on Sunday, January 12.

The accident left the light truck driver, Almasri Guiapal, and his helpers, Haron Japal, Johari Moncao, Fahad Mohammad, Mujahirin Bagundang, and Saud Macalutang, all residents of Maguindanao del Norte, injured.

The driver of the tricycle, Raul Dolendo, and his passengers, Leah Osorio, her sister Gemma, and a nine-year-old boy, also sustained wounds and contusions to various parts of their bodies.

In a report released on Monday, January 13, the Tupi Municipal Police Station stated that the driver of the light truck, en route to Koronadal City from General Santos City, lost control of the vehicle while maneuvering a stretch of highway in Purok 1A, Barangay Palian, Tupi. The truck's front tire exploded, causing the vehicle to hit the tricycle it was trailing.

Both vehicles veered to the side of the highway and plunged into a concrete flood control ditch along the route.

The owner of the light truck, who peddles fishes from General Santos City to retailers in the neighboring Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur provinces, had reportedly assured to help pay for the hospital bills of the injured passengers of the tricycle and its driver.

