Palace declares holidays in 4 Luzon, Visayas areas

Malacañang Palace, the official residence of the president of the Philippines, as seen from the Pasig River.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has issued four proclamations declaring non-working holidays in a town in Leyte and three areas in Luzon.

Proclamation 767 declared Jan. 24 a special non-working day in Carigara, Leyte for the town’s 454th founding anniversary.

Carigara’s actual anniversary is on Jan. 25, which falls on a Saturday.

The municipal council requested that the day before the town’s anniversary be declared a holiday to allow residents to enjoy a long weekend and participate in the occasion.

Meanwhile, Jan. 20 was declared a special non-working day in Lipa, Batangas for the Coffee Festival. The holiday is provided under Proclamation 768.

Another special non-working day was declared under Proclamation 770 for the observance of the Liberation Day of Lian town, also in Batangas, on Jan. 31.

Malacañang also declared Jan. 23 a special non-working day in Bulacan through Proclamation 769.

The province will commemorate the anniversary of the inauguration of the first Philippine Republic at the Barasoain Church in Malolos.