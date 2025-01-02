^

2 bettors share P25.3 million lotto jackpot

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
January 2, 2025 | 12:00am
2 bettors share P25.3 million lotto jackpot
Melquiades Robles, general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), said the lucky winners – one who bought the ticket in Naga City, Camarines Sur and the other in Lucena City, Quezon – guessed the winning combination 27-26-09-41-19-20, which carried a total prize of P25,351,115.
MANILA, Philippines — Two bettors will start the New Year as millionaires as they split the P25.3-million jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto drawn on Tuesday night.

Melquiades Robles, general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), said the lucky winners – one who bought the ticket in Naga City, Camarines Sur and the other in Lucena City, Quezon – guessed the winning combination 27-26-09-41-19-20, which carried a total prize of P25,351,115.

Robles said each of the two jackpot winners would receive P12,675,557.50, exclusive of the 20-percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law.

Sixty-four second prize winners will receive P24,000 each for correctly guessing five digits of the winning combination.

The Regular Lotto 6/42 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

