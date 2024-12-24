^

Nation

3 Army intelligence agents killed in Basilan ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 24, 2024 | 4:48pm
3 Army intelligence agents killed in Basilan ambush
The three Army intelligence agents were in a van that gunmen shot with assault rifles in a secluded area in Barangay Baimbing in Lamitan City, killing all of them instantly
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Gunmen killed three Army intelligence agents in an ambush in Barangay Baimbing in Lamitan City, Basilan on Monday, December 23.

Officials of the Basilan Provincial Police Office and Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, separately told reporters on Tuesday, December 24, that the three Army personnel, Sgt. Jhonny Lapinig, Sgt. Joecel Catedral and Pvt. Archie Cebuaños, died from multiple gunshot wounds sustained in the attack.

Lapinig, Catedral and Cebuaños were riding a van on their way to a far-flung area in Barangay Baimbing, when men armed with assault rifles, positioned along the route, opened fire, killing all three of them instantly.

The Lamitan City Police Station, in a report to PRO-BAR's headquarters in Camp SK Pendatun in Maguindanao del Norte, said the three soldiers were tasked to reach out to residents in interior areas in Barangay Baimbing who had signified intention to surrender unlicensed assault rifles to the 101st Infantry Brigade and Gov. Hadjiman Salliman in support of the Small Arms and Light Weapons Program in Basilan.

Few remaining violent extremists in the province are opposed to the disarmament program that has, so far, resulted in the collection in the past six months of more than 500 firearms and grenade launchers, voluntarily turned over by owners through the intercession of Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the Army's 101st Infantry Brigade and Salliman and his subordinate mayors.

The SALW Program of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, complementing the disarmament agenda of Malacañang’s Mindanao peace process, is being implemented in Basilan by Salliman and officials of the 101st Infantry Brigade.

Macapaz said police investigators in Lamitan City and local executives are together trying to put a closure to the atrocity that resulted in the death of the three soldiers who belonged to the 101st Infantry Brigade.

BASILAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI realigns Christmas party budget to aid typhoon victims

NBI realigns Christmas party budget to aid typhoon victims

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 22 hours ago
In a gesture of compassion and solidarity this Christmas, the National Bureau of Investigation yesterday extended support...
Nation
fbtw
Manibela offers free rides on Christmas, New Year

Manibela offers free rides on Christmas, New Year

By Bella Cariaso | 22 hours ago
As a holiday treat, a transport group is offering free rides to commuters on Christmas Day and New Year.
Nation
fbtw
PNP: Over 37,000 cops deployed for Christmas

PNP: Over 37,000 cops deployed for Christmas

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 22 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has mobilized over 37,000 personnel nationwide as part of heightened security during the Christmas...
Nation
fbtw
P6.8 million worth of shabu seized at Sorsogon port

P6.8 million worth of shabu seized at Sorsogon port

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
In a statement, the Coast Guard said that authorities had seized one kilo of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

‘Palit ulo’ victims get P1 million

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 22 hours ago
The local government of Valenzuela announced yesterday the resolution of the “palit ulo” scam, with each victim receiving P1 million in financial assistance from a private hospital in the city.
Nation
fbtw

Cruise ship with Chinese tourists docks in Manila

By Ghio Ong | 22 hours ago
A cruise ship carrying Chinese tourists docked at the port of Manila, the Philippine Ports Authority reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
FDA warns parents vs choking hazards

FDA warns parents vs choking hazards

By Rhodina Villanueva | 22 hours ago
With the gift-giving season approaching, the Food and Drug Administration has warned parents against choking hazards such...
Nation
fbtw
Section of Andaya Highway remains closed

Section of Andaya Highway remains closed

By Sheila Crisostomo | 22 hours ago
The remaining section of Andaya Highway in Lupi town in Camarines Sur may be opened to traffic this weekend, the Land Transportation...
Nation
fbtw
4 suspects nabbed in gang rape, slay of girl

4 suspects nabbed in gang rape, slay of girl

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 22 hours ago
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrested on Sunday four men suspected to be involved in the gang rape of a...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with