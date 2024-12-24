^

Fixers arrested at Batangas Port for extorting travelers

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 24, 2024 | 5:03pm
Two individuals arrested for extortion at the Batangas Port.
MANILA, Philippines — Maritime authorities nabbed two alleged fixers for extorting money from travelers at the Batangas Port.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 24, Philippine Coast Guard-Batangas said that the suspects were caught red handed while soliciting bribes from passengers with vehicles, promising faster processing and priority boarding.

During the operation, authorities confiscated one genuine P500 bill, four counterfeit P500 bills and a Samsung keypad mobile phone.

The operation was carried out by maritime authorities following reports of two alleged fixers demanding P2,500 to P5,000 from vehicle owners in exchange for prioritized port entry. Long vehicle queues have become common at the port due to the holiday rush.

According to a report by ABS CBN News, one of the victims, a motorcycle rider from Sto. Tomas, Batangas, recounted how the fixers approached him and two other motorists while they were in line, offering to expedite their boarding process for P1000.

Maritime authorities have seized the suspects’ mobile phones and marked money as evidence. 

An investigation is underway to determine if any security guards at the Batangas Port were involved in the scheme.

Under the Revised Penal Code, extortion is punishable by arresto mayor, or one month one day to six months imprisonment. 

The operation was conducted through the joint efforts of the Philippine Coast Guard- Batangas Station, Coast Guard Intelligence Unit of Southern Tagalog and Philippine National Police-MARIG Batangas City.

