Free LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT rides on December 20

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, December 19, announced that there will be free rides on LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 lines on Friday, December 20.

Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cesar Chavez explained the Office of the President will shoulder the expenses. This is typically done the Friday before Christmas, he added.

“Ikinagagalak kong ipabatid sa ating mga mananakay na libre ang sakay sa LRT-1, LRT-2 at MRT-3 bukas, Disyembre 20, 2024. Tinatayang aabot sa 1.1 milyong pasahero ang sasakay sa mga linyang ito—ang pinakamataas na ridership na naitala ngayong taon,” Marcos said in a statement.

(I am happy to announce to commuters that rides for the LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 will be free tomorrow, Dec. 30, 2024. Around 1.1 million passengers will ride these lines — the highway ridership this year.)

Marcos said this will be a simple Christmas gift to the public who are busy preparing for Christmas.

The Palace expects high volumes of passengers on Friday. Here are the estimates for riderships tomorrow:

LRT-1: 460,000

LRT-2: 200,000

MRT-3: 450,000

The Palace said the free rides will last the whole day tomorrow, December 20.