^

Nation

Free LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT rides on December 20

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 19, 2024 | 5:31pm
Free LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT rides on December 20
This June 2021 photo shows LRT Line 2 East Extension Project.
interaksyon / Facebook / Jun-Andeng Ynares

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, December 19, announced that there will be free rides on LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 lines on Friday, December 20. 

Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cesar Chavez explained the Office of the President will shoulder the expenses. This is typically done the Friday before Christmas, he added. 

“Ikinagagalak kong ipabatid sa ating mga mananakay na libre ang sakay sa LRT-1, LRT-2 at MRT-3 bukas, Disyembre 20, 2024. Tinatayang aabot sa 1.1 milyong pasahero ang sasakay sa mga linyang ito—ang pinakamataas na ridership na naitala ngayong taon,” Marcos said in a statement. 

(I am happy to announce to commuters that rides for the LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 will be free tomorrow, Dec. 30, 2024. Around 1.1 million passengers will ride these lines — the highway ridership this year.) 

Marcos said this will be a simple Christmas gift to the public who are busy preparing for Christmas. 

The Palace expects high volumes of passengers on Friday. Here are the estimates for riderships tomorrow: 

  • LRT-1: 460,000
  • LRT-2: 200,000 
  • MRT-3:  450,000

The Palace said the free rides will last the whole day tomorrow, December 20. 

FREE LRT RIDES

LRT 1

LRT LINE 2
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Missing PWD found chopped, burned in neighbor&rsquo;s backyard

Missing PWD found chopped, burned in neighbor’s backyard

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
A woman with disability, who was reported missing on Monday morning, was found dead in the backyard of her neighbor in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan mayor, 2 others arrested over rape complaint

Bulacan mayor, 2 others arrested over rape complaint

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The mayor of Pandi, Bulacan and two other people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a rape complaint in Caloocan...
Nation
fbtw
NEDA Board OKs P37.5 billion Ilocos-Abra irrigation project

NEDA Board OKs P37.5 billion Ilocos-Abra irrigation project

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority Board, chaired by President Marcos, has approved the implementation of the...
Nation
fbtw
167 animals affected by Kanlaon eruption rescued

167 animals affected by Kanlaon eruption rescued

By Gilbert P. Bayoran | 19 hours ago
The Provincial Veterinary Office has rescued 167 animals from within the six-kilometer permanent danger zone of Mt. Kanlaon...
Nation
fbtw
Two bettors split P53.5 million lotto pot

Two bettors split P53.5 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
Two bettors in Parañaque and Angeles City in Pampanga will share the P53.5-million jackpot in the Super Lotto 6/49...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House donates to 5 charities

House donates to 5 charities

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
Donations to five charities were turned over on Tuesday by the House of Representatives to help families affected by recent...
Nation
fbtw
2 injured in Tondo fire

2 injured in Tondo fire

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Two persons were injured while 20 families were left homeless after a fire engulfed a mixed-use building in Tondo, Manila...
Nation
fbtw
P44.48 million fake goods seized in Makati

P44.48 million fake goods seized in Makati

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Counterfeit branded luxury goods estimated at P44.48 million have been seized in Makati, the National Bureau of Investigation...
Nation
fbtw
P300 million fund sought for bird flu vaccine

P300 million fund sought for bird flu vaccine

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is seeking P300 million to purchase 30 million doses of vaccines against avian influenza or...
Nation
fbtw
P1.3 million shabu seized, 2 suspects nabbed in Zamboanga

P1.3 million shabu seized, 2 suspects nabbed in Zamboanga

By Roel PareÃ±o | 19 hours ago
Anti-narcotics police arrested two suspected drug traders and seized from them shabu worth over P1.3 million and a firearm...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with