Mother, son hurt in Pagadian City ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 5:05pm
Satellite rendering shows Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A 51-year-old mother and her son were seriously wounded in an ambush in Barangay Napolan in Pagadian City late Wednesday, December 11.

The Pagadian City Police Office identified the victims in a report released on Thursday morning, December 12, as Lelita Salvador Quilang and her 23-year-old son, Andre Ceazar Salvador Quilang, now both confined in a hospital.

Barangay officials and police investigators who responded to the incident told reporters that the duo was riding a motorcycle together when they were attacked by gunmen at an unlit stretch of a road in Napolan, wounding them both critically.

Their assailants managed to escape before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials could reach the ambush scene.

Officials of the Pagadian City police force and local executives are together trying to put a closure to the incident.

