Philippines sets Guinness record for bamboo planting

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has made it to the Guinness World Record for the most number of people simultaneously planting bamboo in multiple locations in October.

A total of 2,305 people participated in the event, organized by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Kawayanihan Circular Economy Movement, across 19 locations in Mindanao and Leyte.

Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said the event aimed to raise awareness about the bamboo tree’s role in promoting a circular economy, climate resilience and sustainability as he stressed the importance of environmental protection for future generations.

“The initiative emphasizes reusing, recycling and reducing environmental impact to combat climate change,” the DOST said in a statement.

According to the DOST Forest Products Research and Development Institute, bamboo is a versatile material for sustainable structures, furniture and musical instruments.

Recently, the DOST showcased bamboo innovations – chair, table and bed for disaster relief, octagonal jointing system for construction, and pellets for heat and power generation – during the National Science, Technology and Innovation Week in Cagayan de Oro City.

The event, themed “Siyensya, Teknolohiya at Inobasyon,” highlights the role of science and innovation in economic growth and sustainability.