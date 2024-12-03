^

Nation

Philippines sets Guinness record for bamboo planting

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has made it to the Guinness World Record for the most number of people simultaneously planting bamboo in multiple locations in October.

A total of 2,305 people participated in the event, organized by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Kawayanihan Circular Economy Movement, across 19 locations in Mindanao and Leyte.

Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said the event aimed to raise awareness about the bamboo tree’s role in promoting a circular economy, climate resilience and sustainability as he stressed the importance of environmental protection for future generations.

“The initiative emphasizes reusing, recycling and reducing environmental impact to combat climate change,” the DOST said in a statement.

According to the DOST Forest Products Research and Development Institute, bamboo is a versatile material for sustainable structures, furniture and musical instruments.

Recently, the DOST showcased bamboo innovations – chair, table and bed for disaster relief, octagonal jointing system for construction, and pellets for heat and power generation – during the National Science, Technology and Innovation Week in Cagayan de Oro City.

The event, themed “Siyensya, Teknolohiya at Inobasyon,” highlights the role of science and innovation in economic growth and sustainability.

PLANTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New naval base eyed in Misamis Oriental

New naval base eyed in Misamis Oriental

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 1 day ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. has reiterated the government’s thrust of boosting the country’s defense...
Nation
fbtw
Police intelligence agent shot dead in Cotabato City

Police intelligence agent shot dead in Cotabato City

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
Gunmen shot dead a bemedalled police intelligence agent in an attack at the supposedly guarded parking area of a shopping...
Nation
fbtw
Maguindanao provincial gov't engineer, driver hurt in ambush

Maguindanao provincial gov't engineer, driver hurt in ambush

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
An engineer from the provincial government of Maguindanao del Sur and his driver were wounded in an ambush in the town proper...
Nation
fbtw
Cops seize P20-M worth of imported cigarettes in Zamboanga del Sur

Cops seize P20-M worth of imported cigarettes in Zamboanga del Sur

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Policemen confiscated around P20 million worth of Indonesian-made cigarettes that a van-type truck was to deliver to buyers...
Nation
fbtw

‘8,000 drivers, operators withdraw from PUVMP’

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Around 8,000 jeepney drivers and operators have withdrawn from the public utility vehicle modernization program of the government, according to transport group Manibela.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MMDA moves to address holiday traffic

MMDA moves to address holiday traffic

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is ramping up efforts to manage the growing volume of vehicles along...
Nation
fbtw

Woman fakes pregnancy after using EDSA busway

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
A woman was arrested for faking her pregnancy to avoid being fined for using the exclusive EDSA bus lane yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Erice appeals Comelec disqualification from 2025 polls

Erice appeals Comelec disqualification from 2025 polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Former Caloocan City representative Edgar Erice yesterday asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to reconsider its decision...
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon spews ash anew

Kanlaon spews ash anew

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island has been spewing ash again, with two events recorded yesterday morning, according to the...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with